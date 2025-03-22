No. 23 Cavaliers Fall to Duke on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Duke (15-9, 4-4 ACC) produced a pair of four-run innings on its way to a 13-2 victory over the No. 23 Virginia baseball team (12-9, 3-5 ACC) in seven innings at Disharoon Park on Saturday afternoon (March 22).

The visiting Blue Devils plated four runs in the second and fifth innings before sealing the win with three more runs in the seventh. Virginia was held scoreless over the opening four frames of the contest before breaking through with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

UVA starting pitcher Tomas Valincius was dealt the loss on Saturday after surrendering seven runs in 4.1 innings pitched with six strikeouts. Trey Wells accounted for two of Virginia’s four hits on the day and scored once.