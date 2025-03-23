No. 2 Virginia Downs Stanford 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team bounced back with a win to finish the weekend on Sunday (March 23), sweeping Stanford 4-0 at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
The Cavaliers (13-4, 5-2 ACC) ended their two-match losing streak, winning the doubles point and three singles matches to top the Cardinal (11-4, 4-2 ACC).
Grad student Sara Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro started the match with a 6-3 win on doubles court three. Stanford won 6-4 on doubles court two, but seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard picked up a 6-4 victory on the top doubles court to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers.
Chervinsky extended the UVA lead to 2-0 after her opponent retired following the first set.
Freshman Martina Genis Salas cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory on court six over Morgan Shaffer, putting the Cavaliers up 3-0.
Collard clinched the win for the Hoos on court four, saving three set points in the second set to come away with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) win over Caroline Driscoll.
MATCH NOTES
- Elaine Chervinsky improves to 7-1 in dual matches
- Melodie Collard and Martina Genis Salas both won their ninth match of dual match play, tied for the most on the team
- Chervinsky and Collard improve to 25-2 on the season and 8-1 in dual matches in doubles
- This was the first meeting between Virginia and Stanford since 2022
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers are back at home again next week, taking on Louisville at 4 p.m. on Friday (March 28) and Notre Dame on Sunday (March 30) at 11 a.m.
#2 Virginia 4, Stanford 0
Singles competition
- #24 Sara Ziodato (VA) vs. #16 Connie Ma (STAN) 0-6, 7-5, 2-5, unfinished
- #28 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. #6 Valerie Glozman (STAN) 3-6, 6-6 (5-6), unfinished
- #18 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) def. #79 Valencia Xu (STAN) 6-2, retired
- Melodie Collard (VA) def. Caroline Driscoll (STAN) 6-4, 7-6 (10-8)
- #114 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Chidimma Okpara (STAN) 5-7, 6-2, 0-1, unfinished
- Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Morgan Shaffer (STAN) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles competition
- #1 Elaine Chervinsky/Melodie Collard (VA) def. #22 Connie Ma/Valerie Glozman (STAN) 6-4
- Valencia Xu/Caroline Driscoll (STAN) def. #28 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-4
- #40 Sara Ziodato/Meggie Navarro (VA) def. Chidimma Okpara/Morgan Shaffer (STAN) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (3,6,4)
T-2:50 A-302