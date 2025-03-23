No. 2 Virginia Downs Stanford 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s tennis team bounced back with a win to finish the weekend on Sunday (March 23), sweeping Stanford 4-0 at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (13-4, 5-2 ACC) ended their two-match losing streak, winning the doubles point and three singles matches to top the Cardinal (11-4, 4-2 ACC).

Grad student Sara Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro started the match with a 6-3 win on doubles court three. Stanford won 6-4 on doubles court two, but seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard picked up a 6-4 victory on the top doubles court to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

Chervinsky extended the UVA lead to 2-0 after her opponent retired following the first set.

Freshman Martina Genis Salas cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory on court six over Morgan Shaffer, putting the Cavaliers up 3-0.

Collard clinched the win for the Hoos on court four, saving three set points in the second set to come away with a 6-4, 7-6 (8) win over Caroline Driscoll.

MATCH NOTES

Elaine Chervinsky improves to 7-1 in dual matches

Melodie Collard and Martina Genis Salas both won their ninth match of dual match play, tied for the most on the team

Chervinsky and Collard improve to 25-2 on the season and 8-1 in dual matches in doubles

This was the first meeting between Virginia and Stanford since 2022

