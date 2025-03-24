Gretchen Walsh and Todd Desorbo Named National Swimmer, Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn.) was named the Division I Women’s Swimmer of the Year, and Todd DeSorbo was named Women’s Division I Swim Coach of the Year, as announced today (March 24) by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA).

It marks the fourth consecutive year a Cavalier swimmer has been honored with the award and the second straight year for Walsh. DeSorbo was chosen coach of the year for the fifth consecutive season.

At the NCAAs, Walsh won three individual events (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly), setting three NCAA and American records. She also swam legs on all four of UVA’s championship relay teams, including helping set a record in the 200 Medley Relay. Walsh finishes her collegiate career with nine individual event titles, one of just seven swimmers to reach that tally, and won all 16 relays she competed in across her four years.

DeSorbo led the Cavaliers to their fifth consecutive NCAA Championship, becoming just the third program in history to win five consecutive championships and the first since 1996. Virginia won six individual events and four of the five relays at the championship, setting six NCAA and American records.

DeSorbo is the fastest first-time swimming and diving coach to win five championships, doing so in his first seven NCAA meets, and is tied for third most NCAA titles among active coaches.

The awards were determined by a nationwide vote of CSCAA-member Division I head swimming coaches and head diving coaches.