Odom Era Begins at UVA

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In front of an audience sprinkled with people he’d met as a boy growing up in this college town, including several University of Virginia basketball legends, Ryan Odom took center stage Monday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

At the press conference introducing him as the new head coach of the UVA men’s program, Odom harkened back to the seven years he lived in Charlottesville in the 1980s.

“This is the place where I fell in love with basketball,” said Odom, who was wearing an orange and blue tie. “This is the place where I was shaped in so many ways by the former players, the former coaches.”

His father, Dave Odom, was one of Terry Holland’s assistant coaches at Virginia back then. In 1989, the elder Odom left Virginia to become head coach at Wake Forest, and the family moved to Winston-Salem, N.C. But Ryan Odom, a former ball boy at UVA games at University Hall, treasured memories of his time in Charlottesville and never forgot those days.

“I’m so thankful to be home here at UVA,” said Odom, whose parents were seated a few feet in front of him. “I’m motivated to help continue to build this place and hopefully return it to greatness, and I couldn’t be more humbled and thankful and grateful to be here.”

Odom, 50, is relocating from Richmond to Charlottesville. He spent the past two seasons as head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University. VCU finished 28-7 this season after losing to BYU in the NCAA tournament’s first round.

Leaving VCU wasn’t easy, Odom said, but when he met recently with Jim Ryan and Carla Williams—Virginia’s president and athletics director, respectively—“it was evident to me that this was going to be the right place for me. We all have times in our life where God opens and closes doors. For me personally, I was at complete peace with whatever God decided. The door was going to be opened for me to come here and there was going to be an offer, or it was going to be closed and I was going to stay over at VCU.

“Sometimes in life the door closes on you and we wonder: Why on earth did that happen? Usually later on you figure out why that door closed on you.”

Odom smiled. “I’m so glad this door opened. I walk through that door with enthusiasm. I walk through that door with passion, with humility, with a desire to help continue to build this place, and that’s really what it’s all about to me.”

"My relationship with this place started in 1982 … More than anything coach Holland allowed me and the others to be a part of something so special." – Coach Ryan Odom #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/HUddhVRSb7 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 24, 2025

He takes over a program that finished with a losing record (15-17) for the first time since 2009-10. This was expected to be Tony Bennett’s 16th season as Virginia’s head coach, but he stunned the hoops world by retiring in October.

Bennett stepped down two days before UVA’s closed scrimmage with VCU at JPJ, and Ron Sanchez was promoted from associate head coach to interim head coach.

“I remember walking out of here [after the scrimmage] just feeling for what they were going through,” Odom said. “To be able to watch them grow over the course of the season and do their absolute best every day and stand up for one another every single day was really impressive for me to watch.

“The staff that coached here for that many years, the people that gave everything to this place, I’m so thankful for everything that they did over the course of the 15 years together.”