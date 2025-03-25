Rollins Earns ACC Freshman of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (March 25) that Maya Rollins of the Virginia women’s track and field team earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors after a strong season opener at the 2025 Virginia Opener.

After a successful indoor campaign, Maya Rollins continues her stellar freshman year into the outdoor season beginning on her home track. In her season opener, Rollins competed in four events over the course of the day including the women’s 100-meters, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meters and 4×400-meter relay.

Rollins won the women’s 100-meter hurdles crossing the line in a wind-aided 13.57 (+2.9) before going on to record two fifth place finishes in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. The Ann Arbor, Mich. native clocked another wind-aided time of 12.09 (+2.6) for 100-meters before putting up a time of 24.66 (+1.6) in the 200-meter dash. To cap off the weekend, Rollins was a member of one of Virginia’s three 4×400-meter relay teams.

This marks the first time this season that an athlete from Virginia has been named ACC Athlete of the Week.

The Cavaliers continue outdoor campaign as the team travels to Raleigh, N.C., to compete at the 2025 Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State Thursday through Monday, March 27-29.

