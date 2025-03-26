No. 22 Men’s Swimming and Diving Begins NCAA Championships Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 22 Virginia will compete in the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 22.

The Cavaliers combined for six individual events among those swimmers and four relays.

Freshman David King will compete in three events: 100 Back, 200 Back and 500 Free. Junior Jack Aikins will also compete in the 200 Back. Junior Sebastien Sergile will compete in the 200 IM and freshman Spencer Nicholas is in the 100 Fly.

The Cavaliers qualified in the 200, 400 and 800 Free Relays and the 400 Medley Relay.

This is the first invitation to the NCAA Championships for King, Nicholas and Sergile.

Aikins will be making his third trip to the Championship, having earned a combined seven All-America honors in 2022 and 2023.

HOW TO FOLLOW

All sessions will be streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription required)

Live scoring will be available on the Meet Mobile app and through a link posted on VirginiaSports

Prelims start at 1 p.m. with finals at 9 p.m. Thursday – Saturday

Wednesday’s 800 Free Relay is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET

ORDER OF EVENTS