NCAA Crown Caps Banner Season for Relay Team

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In college track & field, the distance medley relay is an indoor event that comprises four runs spanning 1200, 400, 800 and, finally, 1600 meters, respectively.

At the NCAA Indoor Championships, no team has ever run the race faster than the University of Virginia’s foursome of Wes Porter, Alex Sherman, Conor Murphy and Gary Martin. They won the first DMR national title in program history March 14 in Virginia Beach, where they broke the meet and facility records by crossing the finish line in a time of 9:15.12.

The DMR team helped the UVA men tie for sixth at the NCAA meet, the best finish in program history.

In late February, Porter, Sherman, Murphy and Martin had set a collegiate record (9:14.19) in the DMR at the Arkansas Qualifier, so their performance in Virginia Beach came as no shock. Still, the NCAA title was a magical feat they won’t soon forget.

When it became clear that Martin would cross the line first, Sherman said, “I grabbed Conor and Wes. I was shaking. Those last few moments were incredible to watch.”

After a recent practice at Lannigan Field, the runners shared their memories of how the race unfolded.

* 1200: Porter, a graduate student from Kansas City, Mo., said he started the six-lap run with two goals: “I was just trying to win my leg and just not mess up.”

He didn’t win the leg, “but I thought it was solid,” said Porter, whose time was 2:52.97. “Obviously, I’d hoped to hand off in first, but the Oregon guy was a little bit ahead, probably half a second, and then the Oklahoma State guy and I handed off together.”

Behind Porter was North Carolina’s Parker Wolfe, who’d won the 5,000 meters at the NCAA outdoor meet in 2024. “That the other goal: just try to get as far away from [Wolfe] as possible,” Porter said. “He’s good.”

* 400: At the Arkansas Qualifier, the handoff of the baton from Porter to him was “picture perfect,” Sherman said. Not so in Virginia Beach.

“This time around it was a little shaky,” Sherman said, smiling. “I left a little bit early. I had to slow down a little bit, so it definitely could have been better. I’m glad that the baton reached my hand and I was able to kind of make it without a major kind of mess-up there.”

Sherman, a senior from Newton, Mass., trains with the Cavaliers’ sprinters. Porter, Murphy and Martin are part of the distance group, so Sherman savors the times when all four are together.

“These guys are legends,” Sherman said. “Truly, being with them, I take a lot of pride in that. When we’re at Arkansas or at nationals, just going to get food and dinner with them and all that, it’s exciting to be surrounded by other members of the team outside of my sprint group.”

The Cavaliers were in third place when Sherman took the baton. They were in second, behind only Oregon, when he passed the baton to Murphy after running a 46.54 split.

“The main goal was just to get out as hard as I could to separate from the mass behind,” Sherman said, “to just allow for a more seamless handoff [and] get rid of that congestion.”