Cavaliers Make A Statement on Day 1 of Raleigh Relays

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs made a statement on the first day of competition at the 2025 Raleigh Relays as Gary Martin recorded the third fastest outdoor 1500-meter time in collegiate history while Andrew Jones broke the Virginia record in the 10,000-meters at the Paul Derr Track & Field Facility on Thursday (March 27).



Distance Dominance

Gary Martin continues his stellar season recording the third fastest 1500-meter time in collegiate history clocking new personal-best 3:33.71. His previous best stood at 3:37.66 from the 2024 Bryan Clay Invitational.

In thrilling fashion, Martin broke the Virginia program record in the event previously held by his teammate Wes Porter at 3:35.63.

Martin finished third behind the Villanova duo in Liam Murphy and Marco Langon also setting NCAA best marks.

Alongside Martin, three more Cavaliers set personal bests in the men’s 1500-meter race including Billy Atkinson, Scott Sikorski and Myles Plummer.

Sikorski rounded out the top 30 finishers with his time of 4:43.91.

Not far behind was Atkinson in 3:48.40 and Plummer in 3:49.40 respectively.

Andrew Jones broke the Virginia record in the men’s 10,000-meters crossing the line in a new personal-best 28:20.95. Jones’ time was good for seventh place overall.

Just behind Jones was previous school record holder, Will Anthony with his time of 28:21.12. Anthony’s time was good for a new personal-best, Virginia No.2 all-time and ninth place finish.

Justin Wachtel notched a new personal-best 13:34.44 in the men’s 5000-meters for the third fastest in program history. Wachtel’s time was good for 10 th place in a competitive field of runners.

place in a competitive field of runners. Aidan Cox also ran a new personal-best 13:59.82 to dip under 14 minuets for the 12 and a half lap race.

This. Is. March. 🤯@gary_martin20 of @UVATFCC adds to the Raleigh Relays madness in the men’s 1500m with the No. 3️⃣ all-time collegiate outdoor performance! 📸: @ChuckUtash pic.twitter.com/DAm8lZ6Kdv — DyeStat (@DyeStat) March 27, 2025

Cavaliers in the Field

Estel Valeanu kick started the competition in Raleigh with a third-place finish in the women’s shot put competition throwing for 16.01m/52-6.50.

On her second appearance in the ring, Valeanu bettered her Virginia all-time No.7 mark.

In her debut as a Cavalier, Christiana Ellina won the women’s javelin competition with her second attempt mark of 52.59m/172-6.

Good for a new personal best, Ellina’s mark ranks sixth all-time in program history.

A total of nine Cavaliers walked away with new personal best times or marks on the first day of competition.

Up Next

The Cavaliers are back in action tomorrow, Friday (March 28) for day two of three of the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C. The competition will begin with the women’s discus throw at 9:45 a.m. and conclude with the women’s 10,000m run at 9:57 p.m.