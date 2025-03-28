Pair Of Cavaliers Tabbed For U.S. Youth National Team Rosters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia women’s soccer players have been named to roster spots with U.S. Women’s Youth National Teams as freshman forward Sophia Bradley has been named to the U-19 training camp roster and incoming freshman Pearl Cecil has been named to the U-17 roster for the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.

Bradley, who played in 16 games with five starts for the Hoos in the fall, will join the U-19 Youth National Team training camp in Fayetteville, Ga. That camp will run from March 31 – April 8 and features 21 collegiate players and three players on rosters in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Cecil, who signed with the Cavaliers in the fall and will join the team for the 2025 season, will begin competition in the qualifying rounds for the U-17 World Cup on Monday (March 31) as the U.S. takes on Trinidad & Tobago in a game broadcast on FS2.

Concacaf has once again changed the qualifying format for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which starting this year will be staged annually and has been expanded from 16 to 24 nations. Instead of a tournament in which the top three Concacaf finishers qualify for the Women’s U-17 World Cup, 12 teams were drawn into three groups of four teams each with the winner of each group and the best second place team qualifying for the World Cup, set for Oct. 17-Nov. 8 in Morocco. The next five editions of the tournament will be held in Morocco.

With the start of the expanded annual U-17 Women’s World Cup this year, the Concacaf region has been allocated a fourth berth. Since the tournament’s inception in 2008, North America, Central America and the Caribbean have received three berths. Unlike in previous editions of the qualification tournament, there will not be a champion crowned.

Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifying Schedule

March 31 – U.S. vs. Trinidad & Tobago – 7 p.m. (FS2)

April 2 – U.S. vs. Honduras – 4 p.m. (FS2)

April 85 – U.S. vs. El Salvador – 4 p.m. (Tubi)