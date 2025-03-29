Cavaliers Close out NCAA Championships with All-America Finish

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – No. 22 Virginia competed at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington, from Wednesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 22.

The Cavaliers closed out the meet with their third All-America performance of the championship, with juniors Jack Aikins and Sebastien Sergile, senior Connor Boyle and freshman Spencer Nicholas finishing 16th in the 400 Free relay with a time of 2:48.56.

In prelims, Aikins and Sergile competed in prelims of the 200 Back and 100 Free. Sergile won his heat, clocking a personal best of 42.61, ranking seventh on the Virginia all-time list. Aikins placed 29th overall in his event.

Freshman David King was seeded seventh in the 200 Back on Saturday, the highest seeding for the Cavaliers in any event, but he scratched from prelims and did not compete.

Virginia finishes with 14 points, tying for 32nd place in the team standings with Auburn. Texas won the title (490) with Cal finishing second (471) and Indiana third (459).

SATURDAY RESULTS

100 Free – Sebastien Sergile, 45th, 42.61

200 Back – Jack Aikins, 29th, 1:41.01

FINAL TEAM SCORE – 32nd Place (14 points)