Second-Half Play Lifts No. 8 Syracuse Over Virginia, 12-10

Midfielder Johnny Hackett (2g) kicked off the scoring on an unassisted dodge from the wing, which marked his second consecutive game with a goal. Minutes later, Truitt Sunderland (2g) scored what appeared to be UVA’s third goal, but it was waived off after he was pushed in the crease by an Orange defender. On the Cavaliers’ ensuing man-up chance, Sunderland made up for the erased goal with his fourth extra-man score of the year, which was assisted by Ryan Colsey (1g, 1a). Virginia ultimately extended its lead to 5-1 after Ben Wayer (1g, 3gb) scored in transition and Millon connected on an unassisted roll-back dodge from the wing. Cuse’s only two goals of the first came on unsettled situations, a faceoff win and in transition with one second remaining in the first respectively.

To make things worse for the Hoos, the Orange netted their second goal in a matter of eight seconds off the opening faceoff of quarter No. 2. Five minutes later, Cuse trimmed the UVA lead back to one, 5-4. Coming out of a timeout Millon found Hackett on the doorstep, who buried his second score of the game. The Cavaliers clung to a 6-4 lead at the half.

The Orange scored the first four goals of the second half, three of which were at the hands of Michael Leo. Back-to-back unassisted strikes from Millon tied the score, 8-8. The two teams traded goals with under 5:00 left in the third to enter the fourth knotted, 9-9.

Millon assisted on Colsey’s lone score of the day, which also gave the Hoos their first lead since early on in the third quarter. However, the Orange held UVA scoreless for the final 11:38, a span in which Cuse notched three scores, including an empty-netter, to pull away.

