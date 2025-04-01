Virginia Outlasts Old Dominion on Tuesday

That's a new career-high for @bradhodgess 👏
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (16-11) downed Old Dominion (8-18) on Tuesday night (April 1) by a score of 11-5 at Disharoon Park for its fourth-straight win.
Behind the bats of Aidan Teel and Eric Becker, UVA jumped out to a 10-1 lead by scoring in each of the first five innings. The duo of Teel and Becker combined for seven of the nine Cavalier hits on the evening while driving in a combined five runs and scoring five times themselves.
Virginia starting pitcher Bradley Hodges tossed 3.2 innings of shutout ball with a career-high six strikeouts but did not factor into the decision. Cavalier reliever Ryan Osinski only surrendered one hit over the final 2.1 innings to pick up the win for Virginia.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After working a leadoff walk to open the bottom of the first, Teel put Virginia on the board when the Junior came home to score on a Chris Arroyo sacrifice fly to center.
- Teel was also at the heart of the UVA three-run second when he opened the scoring with an RBI single that plated Trey Wells. One at-bat later, Becker slashed a single to right that plated James Nunnallee. Teel capped off the scoring in the frame by scampering home on a wild pitch to make it 4-0 Cavaliers.
- Virginia extended its lead to 5-0 in the third on a Monarch error that allowed Arroyo to score from second.
- Old Dominion’s first run of the contest came in the top of the fourth on an RBI double to right center.
- In the fourth, the Cavaliers scored a pair of runs thanks to an RBI single from Henry Ford and a Wells groundout to push the lead to 7-0.
- A three-run sixth was highlighted by Teel’s second home run of the season. The two-run blast to right gave way to another Wells RBI single later in the frame and a 10-1 Virginia advantage.
- The Monarchs scored four runs in the top of with seventh on three bases-loaded walks and an RBI single.
- Osinski ended any Monarch threat in the later innings and sealed the 11-5 UVA victory with a flyball to center to end the game.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- On the four-game homestand, Virginia scored 43 runs on 52 hits.
- UVA improves to 10-0 when scoring 10 or more runs.
- Virginia moves to 6-0 on the year when Aidan Teel bats leadoff.
- James Nunnallee’s four walks in the game are the most by a Cavalier this season.
- Aidan Teel’s four runs driven in on Tuesday set a new career high.
- Bradley Hodges’ 3.2 innings pitched were a career-long for the left-hander.
- Virginia now leads the all-time series with Old Dominion, 36-35-2
UP NEXT
ACC play continues for the Cavaliers when they travel to NC State for a three-game series with the Wolfpack starting on Friday (April 4). First pitch for the series opener is slated for 6 p.m. on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).