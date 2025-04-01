Virginia Outlasts Old Dominion on Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (16-11) downed Old Dominion (8-18) on Tuesday night (April 1) by a score of 11-5 at Disharoon Park for its fourth-straight win.

Behind the bats of Aidan Teel and Eric Becker, UVA jumped out to a 10-1 lead by scoring in each of the first five innings. The duo of Teel and Becker combined for seven of the nine Cavalier hits on the evening while driving in a combined five runs and scoring five times themselves.

Virginia starting pitcher Bradley Hodges tossed 3.2 innings of shutout ball with a career-high six strikeouts but did not factor into the decision. Cavalier reliever Ryan Osinski only surrendered one hit over the final 2.1 innings to pick up the win for Virginia.