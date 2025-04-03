No. 5 Virginia Travels to Boston College, Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (15-4, 7-2 ACC) will play its last road games in conference play this weekend. On Friday (April 4), the Cavaliers will travel to play Boston College (5-13, 1-7 ACC) at 3 p.m. The Cavaliers will face Syracuse (8-7, 1-7 ACC) to finish the weekend on Sunday (April 6) at 11 a.m. on ACCNX.

MATCH INFORMATION

Only live stats will be available for Friday

Live streaming and live stats are available for Sunday

Sunday’s match will air on ACCNX

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers remained at No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers are currently on a three-match win streak, defeating both Louisville and Notre Dame 4-1 last weekend at home

Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 24-7 overall record and an 8-1 mark in dual matches. She is 4-1 in conference play and is the highest ranked Cavalier in the ITA Singles Rankings at No. 26

Graduate student Sara Ziodato leads the team in dual matches with an 11-3 record. She has a 16-5 overall mark on the season and is ranked No. 32 in the singles rankings

Ziodato has an undefeated 7-0 record in dual matches playing on courts two-four

Junior Annabelle Xu and senior Melodie Collard are tied for second on the team in singles wins this year with 21. Xu is ranked No. 30 in singles

Sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro is 6-2 in dual matches and 3-1 in the ACC

Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair have a 26-2 overall record this season and are 9-1 in dual matches playing on the top court

Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 22-8 this year with an 11-5 record in dual matches. They are ranked No. 37 in the doubles rankings

Virginia has won all 27 meetings against Boston College

Virginia leads the all-time series with Syracuse 16-1

The Cavaliers have won the last 12 matchups against the Orange. Syracuse’s lone victory over UVA came in 1987

The Orange are ranked No. 68 in the ITA Team Rankings

UP NEXT