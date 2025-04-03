No. 5 Virginia Travels to Boston College, Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (15-4, 7-2 ACC) will play its last road games in conference play this weekend. On Friday (April 4), the Cavaliers will travel to play Boston College (5-13, 1-7 ACC) at 3 p.m. The Cavaliers will face Syracuse (8-7, 1-7 ACC) to finish the weekend on Sunday (April 6) at 11 a.m. on ACCNX.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Only live stats will be available for Friday
- Live streaming and live stats are available for Sunday
- Sunday’s match will air on ACCNX
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers remained at No. 5 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers are currently on a three-match win streak, defeating both Louisville and Notre Dame 4-1 last weekend at home
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads the Cavaliers in singles with a 24-7 overall record and an 8-1 mark in dual matches. She is 4-1 in conference play and is the highest ranked Cavalier in the ITA Singles Rankings at No. 26
- Graduate student Sara Ziodato leads the team in dual matches with an 11-3 record. She has a 16-5 overall mark on the season and is ranked No. 32 in the singles rankings
- Ziodato has an undefeated 7-0 record in dual matches playing on courts two-four
- Junior Annabelle Xu and senior Melodie Collard are tied for second on the team in singles wins this year with 21. Xu is ranked No. 30 in singles
- Sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro is 6-2 in dual matches and 3-1 in the ACC
- Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair have a 26-2 overall record this season and are 9-1 in dual matches playing on the top court
- Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are 22-8 this year with an 11-5 record in dual matches. They are ranked No. 37 in the doubles rankings
- Virginia has won all 27 meetings against Boston College
- Virginia leads the all-time series with Syracuse 16-1
- The Cavaliers have won the last 12 matchups against the Orange. Syracuse’s lone victory over UVA came in 1987
- The Orange are ranked No. 68 in the ITA Team Rankings
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will return home for Senior Day on Thursday (April 10), taking on Virginia Tech at 4 p.m.