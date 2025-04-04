No. 5 Virginia Blanks Boston College 4-0

WEYMOUTH, Mass. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 road win over Boston College (5-14, 1-8 ACC) on Friday (April 4).

The Cavaliers (16-4, 8-2 ACC) won all 11 sets against the Eagles, winning their fourth straight and improving to 8-2 in the ACC.

Freshman Martina Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu started the match with a 6-1 victory over Olivia Benton and Nadia Dimovska on doubles court two. Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard then picked up a 6-2 win on the top doubles court over Alex Torre and Seren Agar, clinching the doubles point and giving the Cavaliers an early 1-0 lead over Boston College.

Genis Salas extended the UVA lead to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Torre on court five.

Collard followed shortly after with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dimovska on court six, putting the Cavaliers up 3-0.

Graduate student Sara Ziodato clinched the victory for the Cavaliers with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Agar on the top singles court.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers improve to 28-0 all-time against Boston College

Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard improve to 27-2 overall in doubles and 10-1 in dual matches this season

Martina Genis Salas picked up her fourth straight win in her last four completed matches

Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu improve to 12-5 as a doubles team in dual matches and 7-2 in the ACC

Sara Ziodato improves to 17-5 overall in singles this year and 12-3 in dual matches

UP NEXT