No. 5 Virginia Blanks Boston College 4-0

WEYMOUTH, Mass. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 road win over Boston College (5-14, 1-8 ACC) on Friday (April 4).
The Cavaliers (16-4, 8-2 ACC) won all 11 sets against the Eagles, winning their fourth straight and improving to 8-2 in the ACC.
Freshman Martina Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu started the match with a 6-1 victory over Olivia Benton and Nadia Dimovska on doubles court two. Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard then picked up a 6-2 win on the top doubles court over Alex Torre and Seren Agar, clinching the doubles point and giving the Cavaliers an early 1-0 lead over Boston College.
Genis Salas extended the UVA lead to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Torre on court five.
Collard followed shortly after with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dimovska on court six, putting the Cavaliers up 3-0.
Graduate student Sara Ziodato clinched the victory for the Cavaliers with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Agar on the top singles court.
MATCH NOTES
- The Cavaliers improve to 28-0 all-time against Boston College
- Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard improve to 27-2 overall in doubles and 10-1 in dual matches this season
- Martina Genis Salas picked up her fourth straight win in her last four completed matches
- Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu improve to 12-5 as a doubles team in dual matches and 7-2 in the ACC
- Sara Ziodato improves to 17-5 overall in singles this year and 12-3 in dual matches
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will close out the weekend on the road, taking on Syracuse on Sunday (April 6) at 11 a.m. on ACCNX
#5 Virginia 4, Boston College 0
Singles competition
- #32 Sara Ziodato (VA) def. Seren Agar (BC) 6-4, 6-2
- Olivia Benton (BC) vs. #30 Annabelle Xu (UVA) 4-6, 2-4 unfinished
- Muskan Mahajan (BC) vs. #26 Elaine Chervinsky (UVA) 3-6, 3-5 unfinished
- Nadia Barteck (BC) vs. Isabelle Lacy (UVA) 1-6, 4-5 unfinished
- Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Alex Torre (BC) 6-2, 6-0
- Melodie Collard (VA) def. Nada Dimovska (BC) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles competition
- #1 Elaine Chervinsky/Melodie Collard (VA) def. Alex Torre/Seren Agar (BC) 6-2
- #37 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Olivia Benton/Nadia Dimovska (BC) 6-1
- Nadia Barteck/Muskan Mahajan (BC) vs. Karolina Kozakova/Sara Ziodato (VA) 3-5, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (5,6,1)