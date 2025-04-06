No. 5 Virginia Tops Syracuse 4-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team closed out the weekend with another road win, defeating Syracuse 4-1 on Sunday (April 6) at Drumlins Country Club.

The Cavaliers (17-4, 9-2 ACC) recorded their fifth straight win, taking the doubles point and three singles matches to take down the Orange (8-9, 1-9 ACC).

Virginia took all three doubles matches to grab an early 1-0 lead over Syracuse. Freshman Martina Genis Salas and junior Annabelle Xu picked up a 6-3 win on doubles court two. Grad student Sara Ziodato and freshman Karolina Kozakova followed with a 6-3 win on doubles court three. Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard finished off the doubles sweep for Virginia, taking their match 6-4 over No. 82 Miyuka Kimoto and Nelly Knezkova on the top doubles court.

Collard put the Cavaliers up 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Monika Wojcik on court five.

Chervinsky defeated Nelly Knezkova 6-4, 6-1 on court two, extending the UVA lead to 3-0.

The Orange got on the board with a straight set win on court three.

Freshman Isabelle Lacy finished the win for the Cavaliers on court four. Lacy took both sets in tiebreaks, clinching the win for the Hoos on the road.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 17-1 all-time against Syracuse

The Cavaliers won their 13th straight against the Orange

Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard improve to 28-2 overall in doubles and 11-1 in dual matches this season

Chervinsky improves to 9-1 in dual matches and 5-1 in the ACC in singles this year

Karolina Kozakova picked up her first doubles victory since February 7 against then-No. 13 Tennessee

Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu improve to 13-5 as a doubles team in dual matches and 8-2 in the ACC

