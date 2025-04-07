Virginia Concludes Road Swing at VCU on Tuesday

LEADING OFF

A total of 10 former Hoos found themselves on MLB Opening Day rosters, which ranks second in the country only behind Vanderbilt (11).

UVA is 7-2 on the year when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.

Virginia has only played seven road games this season and enters the midweek with a record of 3-4.

Entering the midweek, 11 of UVA’s 17 wins on the season are of the comeback variety including the Friday night victory to open the series at NC State.

March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.

Virginia enters the midweek contest after dropping two of three at NC State over the weekend.

AGAINST THE RAMS

In the two meetings last season, Virginia outscored VCU 16-8. In last year’s game in Richmond, the Cavaliers rode home runs from Jacob Ference, Harrison Didawick, Henry Godbout and Luke Hanson to an 8-4 victory.

Tuesday will be the 75th meeting between Virginia and VCU, whose two stadiums are separated by 73 miles on I-64. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 49-25.

RANKING THE HOOS

Entering the midweek, UVA’s arms ranked 33rd nationally and ninth in the ACC with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Virginia has also turned 24 double plays this season, which ranks third in the ACC. As a team, UVA is batting .300, which ranks 58th nationally and sixth in the league.

Individually, Henry Ford ranks 14th in ACC with a batting average of .368 and eighth with 46 total base knocks. Aidan Teel’s team-leading 13 doubles ranks the junior with the fourth-most two-baggers in the league and 26th nationally. Teel has been hit by a team-high 10 times over the opening 30 games of the season, which ranks the junior seventh in the ACC.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Henry Godbout and James Nunnallee are proving to be two of the hardest outs in the conference. Godbout has a strikeout rate of 11.4 to rank third in the ACC while Nunnallee enters the midweek with a K rate of 9.5 to place him seventh in the league.