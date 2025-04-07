Virginia Concludes Road Swing at VCU on Tuesday

/
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out a four-game road trip, the Virginia baseball team (17-13) heads down I-64 for a midweek showdown with the VCU Rams (10-21) at The Diamond on Tuesday.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: ESPN+
Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA)
Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com
Probable Starting Pitchers:
Tuesday – 6:30 p.m.
Virginia: LHP Bradley Hodges (0-1, 1.74 ERA, 10.2 IP, 7 BB, 17 SO)
VCU: RHP Miles Garrett (0-1, 4.79 ERA, 20.2 IP, 19 BB, 19 SO)
LEADING OFF
- Virginia enters the midweek contest after dropping two of three at NC State over the weekend.
- March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.
- Entering the midweek, 11 of UVA’s 17 wins on the season are of the comeback variety including the Friday night victory to open the series at NC State.
- Virginia has only played seven road games this season and enters the midweek with a record of 3-4.
- UVA is 7-2 on the year when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.
- A total of 10 former Hoos found themselves on MLB Opening Day rosters, which ranks second in the country only behind Vanderbilt (11).
AGAINST THE RAMS
- Tuesday will be the 75th meeting between Virginia and VCU, whose two stadiums are separated by 73 miles on I-64. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 49-25.
- UVA is 25-6 against the Rams under coach Brian O’Connor.
- In the two meetings last season, Virginia outscored VCU 16-8. In last year’s game in Richmond, the Cavaliers rode home runs from Jacob Ference, Harrison Didawick, Henry Godbout and Luke Hanson to an 8-4 victory.
RANKING THE HOOS
- Entering the midweek, UVA’s arms ranked 33rd nationally and ninth in the ACC with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Virginia has also turned 24 double plays this season, which ranks third in the ACC. As a team, UVA is batting .300, which ranks 58th nationally and sixth in the league.
- Individually, Henry Ford ranks 14th in ACC with a batting average of .368 and eighth with 46 total base knocks. Aidan Teel’s team-leading 13 doubles ranks the junior with the fourth-most two-baggers in the league and 26th nationally. Teel has been hit by a team-high 10 times over the opening 30 games of the season, which ranks the junior seventh in the ACC.
- Elsewhere in the lineup, Henry Godbout and James Nunnallee are proving to be two of the hardest outs in the conference. Godbout has a strikeout rate of 11.4 to rank third in the ACC while Nunnallee enters the midweek with a K rate of 9.5 to place him seventh in the league.
- In the bullpen, Wes Arrington has made 14 relief appearances for the Hoos this season. The graduate student’s 14 appearances rank him eighth in the ACC and 83rd in the country.
ON THE MOUND
- Junior Bradley Hodges is slated to make his fifth straight midweek start and his second on the road.
- In his 2025 season debut, Hodges threw two innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts against Maryland in Fredericksburg on March 11.
- Overall, Hodges is 0-1 in 2025 with a 1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched with 17 strikeouts.
- Last time out, the junior went a career-long 3.2 innings with a career-high strikeout total of six against Old Dominion.
- The lefthander made one appearance in 2024 before missing the rest of the year due to an injury.
- As a freshman in 2023, Hodges made 19 appearances going 2-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 33.1 innings pitched.
O’CONNOR’S 900
- Brian O’Connor reached his 900th Career win on March 29, a 9-8 victory over No. 20 Stanford at Disharoon Park
- Now in his 22nd season, O’Connor is the eighth baseball coach in ACC history to accumulate 900 wins at an ACC institution. His .702 winning percentage is the highest of any active coach in DI baseball (min. 10 years).
- All his career wins have come at Virginia. He became the program’s all-time wins leader on May 28, 2016, with his 595th win, a 7-2 victory over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.