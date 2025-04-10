Desorbo, Walsh Repeat As ACC Coach and Swimmer of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn.) was named the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year, and Todd DeSorbo was named the ACC Women’s Swim Coach of the Year, as announced today (April 10) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

It marks the sixth consecutive year a Cavalier swimmer has been honored with the award and the second straight year for Walsh. DeSorbo was chosen coach of the year for the sixth consecutive season.

Walsh closed out her Cavalier career as a 25-time NCAA Champion, 23-time ACC Champion, 28-time All-ACC selection and 27-time All-American. At the 2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, Walsh earned three individual conference titles (50 free, 100 free and 100 back) and helped lead Virginia to four relay titles (200 free, 400 free, 800 free and 400 medley) to claim the ACC Women’s Swimming Most Valuable Swimmer Award. At the 2025 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, Walsh claimed gold in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 400 medley relay and 200 medley relay to lead Virginia to its fifth straight national title. Walsh was named the 2025 College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) Women’s Swimmer of the Year for the second consecutive season and a finalist for the Class of 2025 Honda Sport Award for Swimming & Diving.

DeSorbo – the CSCAA Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year for the fifth straight year – led Virginia to its fifth consecutive NCAA National Championship and sixth overall. The Cavaliers are just one of three programs to win five swimming & diving titles in a row and the first since 1996, joining Stanford (1992-1996) and Texas (1984-1988). At the 2025 NCAA Championships, Virginia won 10 events, including six individual titles and four relay championships. A total of five Cavaliers brought home gold medals, led by Gretchen Walsh’s seven first-place finishes.

The awards were determined by a vote of the ACC head swimming coaches and head diving coaches.