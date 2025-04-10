Thursday's Commonwealth Clash Moved Inside

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (17-4, 9-2 ACC) finishes its regular season at home on Thursday (April 10) against Virginia Tech (13-10, 2-9 ACC) at 4 p.m.
The match will be played on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live stats are available
- The first 50 fans at the match will receive Women’s Tennis Bucket Hats
- Admission is free
SENIOR DAY
- Elaine Chervinsky, Nicole Kiefer, Sara Ziodato and student-manager Brendan McNamara will be honored in an on-court ceremony ahead of the match, so make plans to be there early to help celebrate their Cavalier careers
SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH
- The match is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, with one point going to the winner of the contest.
- The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers currently lead the Hokies 8-6 this season.
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia fell to No. 7 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers won both of their matches last weekend on the road against Boston College and Syracuse
- Virginia is currently on a five-match win streak
- The Cavaliers enter the match in third place in the ACC with a 9-2 conference record
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads Virginia in singles with a 25-7 overall record and a 9-1 mark in dual matches. She is the highest ranked Cavalier in the ITA Singles Rankings, moving up to No. 22
- Chervinsky has a perfect 7-0 record playing on the top two singles courts
- Grad student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches with a 12-3 record. She is 17-5 overall on the season and moved up to No. 26 in the singles rankings
- Ziodato has an undefeated 7-0 record in dual matches playing on courts two-four
- Three other Cavaliers have at least 20 wins this season: Senior Melodie Collard (23-11), junior Annabelle Xu (21-10), and freshman Martina Genis Salas (21-14). Xu is ranked No. 37 in singles
- Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair have a 28-2 overall record this season and are 11-1 in dual matches playing on the top doubles court
- Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are second on the team in doubles with a 24-8 record on the season and a 13-4 mark in dual matches. They are ranked No. 40 in doubles
- Virginia leads the all-time series with Virginia Tech 44-5, winning the last 28 matchups
- The Hokies are ranked No. 60 in the ITA Team Rankings
UP NEXT
- The postseason kicks off with the ACC Championships, being held April 15-20 at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.
- Seeding and brackets for the championship will be announced on Sunday, April 13