Thursday's Commonwealth Clash Moved Inside

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (17-4, 9-2 ACC) finishes its regular season at home on Thursday (April 10) against Virginia Tech (13-10, 2-9 ACC) at 4 p.m.

The match will be played on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available

The first 50 fans at the match will receive Women’s Tennis Bucket Hats

Admission is free

SENIOR DAY

Elaine Chervinsky, Nicole Kiefer, Sara Ziodato and student-manager Brendan McNamara will be honored in an on-court ceremony ahead of the match, so make plans to be there early to help celebrate their Cavalier careers

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The match is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, with one point going to the winner of the contest.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers currently lead the Hokies 8-6 this season.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia fell to No. 7 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers won both of their matches last weekend on the road against Boston College and Syracuse

Virginia is currently on a five-match win streak

The Cavaliers enter the match in third place in the ACC with a 9-2 conference record

Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads Virginia in singles with a 25-7 overall record and a 9-1 mark in dual matches. She is the highest ranked Cavalier in the ITA Singles Rankings, moving up to No. 22

Chervinsky has a perfect 7-0 record playing on the top two singles courts

Grad student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches with a 12-3 record. She is 17-5 overall on the season and moved up to No. 26 in the singles rankings

Ziodato has an undefeated 7-0 record in dual matches playing on courts two-four

Three other Cavaliers have at least 20 wins this season: Senior Melodie Collard (23-11), junior Annabelle Xu (21-10), and freshman Martina Genis Salas (21-14). Xu is ranked No. 37 in singles

Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair have a 28-2 overall record this season and are 11-1 in dual matches playing on the top doubles court

Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are second on the team in doubles with a 24-8 record on the season and a 13-4 mark in dual matches. They are ranked No. 40 in doubles

Virginia leads the all-time series with Virginia Tech 44-5, winning the last 28 matchups

The Hokies are ranked No. 60 in the ITA Team Rankings

UP NEXT