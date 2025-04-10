Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Tennis
Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
. Women's Tennis

Thursday's Commonwealth Clash Moved Inside

Live Stream
Live Stats
UVA WTEN Twitter
UVA WTEN Instagram
UVA WTEN Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (17-4, 9-2 ACC) finishes its regular season at home on Thursday (April 10) against Virginia Tech (13-10, 2-9 ACC) at 4 p.m.

The match will be played on the indoor  courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

MATCH INFORMATION

  • Live streaming and live stats are available
  • The first 50 fans at the match will receive Women’s Tennis Bucket Hats
  • Admission is free

SENIOR DAY

  • Elaine Chervinsky, Nicole Kiefer, Sara Ziodato and student-manager Brendan McNamara will be honored in an on-court ceremony ahead of the match, so make plans to be there early to help celebrate their Cavalier careers

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

  • The match is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, with one point going to the winner of the contest.
  • The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers currently lead the Hokies 8-6 this season.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia fell to No. 7 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
  • The Cavaliers won both of their matches last weekend on the road against Boston College and Syracuse
  • Virginia is currently on a five-match win streak
  • The Cavaliers enter the match in third place in the ACC with a 9-2 conference record
  • Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads Virginia in singles with a 25-7 overall record and a 9-1 mark in dual matches. She is the highest ranked Cavalier in the ITA Singles Rankings, moving up to No. 22
  • Chervinsky has a perfect 7-0 record playing on the top two singles courts
  • Grad student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches with a 12-3 record. She is 17-5 overall on the season and moved up to No. 26 in the singles rankings
  • Ziodato has an undefeated 7-0 record in dual matches playing on courts two-four
  • Three other Cavaliers have at least 20 wins this season: Senior Melodie Collard (23-11), junior Annabelle Xu (21-10), and freshman Martina Genis Salas (21-14). Xu is ranked No. 37 in singles
  • Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair have a 28-2 overall record this season and are 11-1 in dual matches playing on the top doubles court
  • Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas are second on the team in doubles with a 24-8 record on the season and a 13-4 mark in dual matches. They are ranked No. 40 in doubles
  • Virginia leads the all-time series with Virginia Tech 44-5, winning the last 28 matchups
  • The Hokies are ranked No. 60 in the ITA Team Rankings

UP NEXT

  • The postseason kicks off with the ACC Championships, being held April 15-20 at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.
  • Seeding and brackets for the championship will be announced on Sunday, April 13

Related Stories