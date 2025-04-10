Virginia Throws and Decathlon Highlight First Day of Competition at Duke Invitational and Carl Kight Invitational

DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs kickstarted competition at the Duke Invitational at Morris Williams Track & Field Stadium in Durham, N.C., and the Carl Kight Invitational at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, as Henry Sullivan and Ethan Robinson took on the men’s decathlon while Annika Kelly won the women’s hammer throw competition.

Cavaliers Throw it Down at Duke