Cavaliers Split Doubleheader with Pitt; Rubber Match Set for Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (19-14, 8-9 ACC) split a pair of games on Saturday (April 12) to Pitt (18-15, 5-9) with a walk-off 7-5 victory in game one before falling 8-7 in the nightcap.

In the series opener, UVA collected its 11th come-from-behind victory of the season when Henry Ford hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth to capture a 7-5 victory.

The late-inning dramatics continued in game two as Virginia scored five runs over the final two innings in a rally that fell short on a fly ball to the warning track in left field.

HOW IT HAPPENED – GAME 1

UVA starting pitcher Jay Woolfolk allowed three runs over 6.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts but did not factor into the decision.

To open the Saturday doubleheader, Pitt’s Ryan Reed and Woolfolk did not surrender a hit during the first three innings.

Pitt got on the board first with a two-run home run off the bat of AJ Nessler in the top of the fourth.

Virginia answered immediately in the bottom of the frame with a five-run inning highlighted by a two-run double from Chris Arroyo and a Luke Hanson two-run single with the bases loaded that made it 5-2 Cavaliers.

