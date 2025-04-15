Cavaliers Fall in Midweek Action to Liberty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (20-15) dropped a midweek contest on Tuesday night (April 15) by a score of 10-3 to the Liberty Flames (23-14) at Disharoon Park.

After a scoreless opening frame for both squads, the Flames surged to a 9-2 advantage by scoring three runs in the second, four more in the third and two in the fourth. Both of UVA’s runs in the sequence came in the bottom of the second.

Antonio Perrotta led the way for the Virginia offense on Tuesday by going 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Jacob Ference added two more base hits and scored twice to close out the homestand.