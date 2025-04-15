No. 13 Cavaliers Set for ACC Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 13 Virginia women’s golf team competes at the ACC Championships starting Wednesday (April 16) at Sedgefield Golf Club in Greensboro, N.C. Virginia enters the tournament as the No. 5 seed in the 15-team field based on the most recent NCAA rankings. The event runs through Saturday (April 19).

With the tournament field expanding to 15 teams for the first time in ACC history, the format has been adjusted from years past. Teams will compete in three rounds of stroke play, beginning with 36 holes on Wednesday and 18 holes on Thursday.

The top six teams from stroke play will advance to match play, with the top two receiving byes into the semifinals. The third-place team will face the sixth-place team, while the fourth-place team will square off against the fifth-place team in the first round of match play on Friday. The winners of those matchups will then take on the first- and second-place squads later that same day. The match-play final is set for Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

Virginia will be paired with North Carolina and Duke during Wednesday’s opening round. Those teams will tee off at 7:45 a.m. from the 10th tee.

2025 ACC Women’s Golf Championship Coverage

The semifinals and finals of the 2025 ACC Women’s Golf Championship match play will be televised live on ACC Network Extra. Tony Simeone (play-by-play) and Suzy Whaley (analyst) will provide the call. A championship recap show will air May 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ACCN.

UVA Lineup

The Virginia lineup features Amanda Sambach, Jaclyn LaHa, Megan Propeck, Rebecca Skoler and Chloe Schiavone.

Ranked Field

A total of six ACC teams are ranked in the most recent NCAA Top 25 including No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 Florida State, No. 9 Wake Forest, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 13 Virginia and No. 23 Duke.

Tournament History

The 2025 ACC Championships marks Virginia’s 21st appearance at the event. In addition to winning titles in 2015 and 2016, the Cavaliers were the runners up in 2023, 2014, 2010, 2008 and 2006. Brittany Altomare became the first UVA player to win the event in 2013. Lauren Coughlin took medalist honors in 2016 and Amanda Sambach placed first in 2023. Briana Mao tied for first in 2015 but lost a playoff for the individual trophy.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The ACC Championship finish will determine the point at stake for women’s golf between the two programs.