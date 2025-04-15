Starsia to be Honored at USA Lacrosse Foundation Gala

Starsia led Virginia to four national championships and won 375 games, good for third all-time among the NCAA Division I ranks, over his 34-year head coaching career at Virginia and Brown.

“My family has been an integral part of everything that goes on in my life, but certainly much of my life has been defined by my relationship with the game,” Starsia said. “There’s a deeper meaning here than just a sport. When I picked up a stick back in 1971, we were using wood in those days, it just felt like this was exactly the thing I was supposed to be doing. It just felt right in my hands.”

In 1993, Starsia became the head coach at Virginia. He won 274 games in 24 years and in 1999 won the first of his four national titles at Virginia – ending a 27-year drought at the school. He led the Cavaliers to the NCAA tournament 21 times in his career and added national titles in 2003, 2006 and 2011.

He was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2008 and the IMLCA Hall of Fame in 2020.

A former USA Lacrosse Board of Directors member, Starsia picked up the sport when he arrived at Brown as a football player. He earned third team All-America honors his junior and senior seasons and was first team All-Ivy League both years. He was a captain for Brown’s 1974 NCAA tournament team. He went on to play for the U.S. men’s national team in 1978, winning a silver medal, and was named the Player of the Year in the U.S. Club Lacrosse Association in 1979.