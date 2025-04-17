No. 7 Virginia Travels to Cary for ACC Championship

CARY, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (18-4, 10-2 ACC) is competing at the 2025 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship, being held at the Cary Tennis Park.
Virginia earned a bye to the quarterfinals and will play on Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m against the 5-seed Cal.
The semifinals will take place on Saturday, April 19 at 10 a.m. The championship match is set for Sunday, April 20 at 10 a.m.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live scoring will be available for all matches
- Friday’s quarterfinals will have live court streams available for viewing
- Saturday and Sunday’s matches will be broadcast online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network
- Tickets for the 2025 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship are on sale now at this link. Admission is free for ACC students with a school ID and children 8 & under. Full tournament passes are $30. Adults are $15 per day. Youth 17 and under and non-ACC college students with a valid school ID are $10
VIRGINIA & ACC CHAMPIONSHIP
- The Cavaliers wrapped up ACC play with a 10-2 conference record, earning the No. 4 seed in the tournament
- Virginia is looking for its third ACC title. UVA won back-to-back titles in 2014-15
- Virginia has made three trips to the finals since 1990 (the present format for the championship) winning the title in 2014 and 2015. UVA was the runner-up in 2022
- UVA also has two runner-up finishes in previous tournament formats in 1978 and 1989
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia stayed at No. 7 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- Virginia enters the tournament on a six-match win streak
- The Cavaliers swept Virginia Tech 4-0 in the Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (April 10) to finish the regular season
- The Cavaliers have defeated seven opponents this season that are currently in the top 30 of the ITA Team Rankings
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads UVA in singles this year with a 26-7 overall record and a 10-1 mark in dual matches. She finished conference play with just one loss, boasting a 6-1 record in the ACC
- Chervinsky has an undefeated 8-0 record playing on the top two singles courts. She brings a four-match win streak into postseason play (in completed matches) and is ranked No. 33 in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Graduate student Sara Ziodato leads the team in dual matches this season with a 13-3 singles record. She finished the regular season with an 18-5 overall mark and a 6-3 record in the ACC
- Ziodato is the highest ranked Cavalier, moving up to No. 20 in the singles rankings. She has an undefeated 7-0 record in dual matches playing on courts two-four
- Three other Cavaliers have at least 20 singles wins this season: Senior Melodie Collard (24-11), junior Annabelle Xu (21-10), and freshman Martina Genis Salas (21-14). Xu is ranked No. 35 in singles
- Collard holds a perfect 5-0 mark on court six this season
- Genis Salas led the Cavaliers in singles wins in the ACC with a 7-2 record
- Chervinsky and Collard remain the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair boast a 29-2 overall record this season and are 12-1 in dual matches playing on the top doubles court
- Chervinsky and Collard wrapped up ACC play with a 6-1 record and enter postseason play on a five-match win streak
- Xu and Genis Salas are second on the team in doubles this year with a 25-8 record . The pair lead the team in dual match wins with a 14-5 mark
- Xu and Genis Salas also led the team in the ACC in doubles with a 9-2 record and are ranked No. 51 in doubles