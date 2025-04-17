No. 7 Virginia Travels to Cary for ACC Championship

CARY, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (18-4, 10-2 ACC) is competing at the 2025 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship, being held at the Cary Tennis Park.

Virginia earned a bye to the quarterfinals and will play on Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m against the 5-seed Cal.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday, April 19 at 10 a.m. The championship match is set for Sunday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live scoring will be available for all matches

Friday’s quarterfinals will have live court streams available for viewing

Saturday and Sunday’s matches will be broadcast online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Tickets for the 2025 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship are on sale now at this link. Admission is free for ACC students with a school ID and children 8 & under. Full tournament passes are $30. Adults are $15 per day. Youth 17 and under and non-ACC college students with a valid school ID are $10

VIRGINIA & ACC CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers wrapped up ACC play with a 10-2 conference record, earning the No. 4 seed in the tournament

Virginia is looking for its third ACC title. UVA won back-to-back titles in 2014-15

Virginia has made three trips to the finals since 1990 (the present format for the championship) winning the title in 2014 and 2015. UVA was the runner-up in 2022

UVA also has two runner-up finishes in previous tournament formats in 1978 and 1989

CAVALIER NOTES