Virginia Falls 4-0 to North Carolina in ACC Championship

CARY, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team suffered a 4-0 loss to No. 8 North Carolina in the final of the 2025 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship on Sunday (April 20) at the Cary Tennis Park.

The Tar Heels (23-4) won the doubles point and singles matches on courts one, five, and six to clinch the victory, defeating the Cavaliers (20-5) in the ACC Championship for the second straight year.

North Carolina opened the match with wins on doubles courts one and three, securing the doubles point and taking a 1-0 lead over Virginia.

The Tar Heels added to their lead with a straight set win on court five. Virginia followed with first set wins on courts two, three, and four before North Carolina extended their lead to 3-0 with a straight set victory on court six.

Shortly after, the Tar Heels clinched the victory over the Cavaliers with a straight set win on the top singles court.

FROM HEAD COACH SARA O’LEARY

“Congrats to UNC. I thought that they played really well. They came out really strong in doubles. I thought our team, especially at two doubles, dug their heels in and really gave us a chance there. And again, just credit to UNC. There’s a lot that we can learn from this match, and if we take it in the right way and understand that, it’s only going to help us in the future. We are looking forward to the NCAAs in two weeks, and we’ll get back to work.”

MATCH NOTES

North Carolina won the third meeting of the season against Virginia. The Cavaliers won both matchups in the regular season against the Tar Heels

This was Virginia’s fifth time playing in the ACC Championship match. UVA is 2-3 all-time in the final

Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu rallied from a 5-0 deficit to take a 6-5 lead on doubles court two before their match was abandoned

UNC was the No. 2 seed in the Championship. The Cavaliers were the No. 4 seed

This was Virginia’s third appearance in the ACC final in the last four seasons. The Cavaliers also finished as the runner-up in 2022

UP NEXT