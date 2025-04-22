Virginia Sprints Past Georgetown On Tuesday

HE CAUGHT THAT 😱
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/Ul7x2a0lsX
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 22, 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (21-15) rode a 10-run third inning to a 13-1 seven-inning run-rule victory over Georgetown (13-27) on Tuesday night (April 22) at Disharoon Park.
In the 10-run third, UVA sent 15 batters to the plate and collected eight hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The 10 runs tied the 10-run third on March 5 against William & Mary for the most runs scored in a frame by the Cavalier bats this season.
The Virginia trio of Aidan Teel, Eric Becker and Henry Ford each tallied a multi-hit game in the victory, while Henry Godbout drove in four runs to match his career high.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Georgetown’s lone run came in the top of the first when the Hoyas strung together three straight two-out singles to take an early 1-0 lead.
- The visitor’s lead didn’t last long as Chris Arroyo tied the game with one out in the bottom of the first with an RBI single that plated Teel for the first of his three runs scored in the contest.
- Virginia took the lead for good one at-bat later when Becker raced home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Godbout.
- After surrendering the lone run in the first, UVA starting pitcher Evan Blanco only allowed three Hoyas to reach base over his final three innings of work.
- In the bottom of the second, Teel extended the Virginia advantage to 3-1 with a no-doubt solo home run to right field. The dinger was Teel’s fifth of the season.
NO. DOUBT. ABOUT. THAT. 🚀
Teel's fifth of the year puts UVA up 3-1!
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/iYUfFim66b
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 22, 2025
- Virginia’s 10-run third started when Ford legged out a leadoff triple and scored in the next at-bat on a wild pitch.
- Following an Arroyo walk, Godbout turned on a 1-2 offering and sent it over the wall in left for his fourth home run of the season. The two-run blast put the Hoos up 6-1 with no one out in the bottom of the third.
Crushed it 💪
Godbout puts the Hoos up 6-1!
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/WgCQ91eOW2
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 22, 2025
- Virginia’s final seven runs of the frame were scored with one away, highlighted by RBI doubles from James Nunnallee and Becker.
- In relief of Blanco, the bullpen duo of Kevin Jaxel and Michael Yeager combined for three shutdown innings to seal the 13-1 victory for Virginia.
K is for Kevin Jaxel ⚔️
📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/bBmoEMPeNK
— Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 23, 2025
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Virginia improves to 11-4 on the season when Aidan Teel bats leadoff.
- With a pair of doubles on the evening, Eric Becker now leads Virginia with 18 doubles on the year.
- Henry Ford extended his on-base streak to 20 games with his leadoff triple in the second.
- Henry Godbout tied his career-high with four RBIs on Tuesday.
- Kevin Jaxel matched his season-best with three strikeouts during his relief appearance.
- UVA improves to 23-17 in the all-time series against Georgetown
UP NEXT
Virginia is set to host James Madison at Disharoon Park on Wednesday (April 23). First Pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and will be carried on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).