Virginia Sprints Past Georgetown On Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (21-15) rode a 10-run third inning to a 13-1 seven-inning run-rule victory over Georgetown (13-27) on Tuesday night (April 22) at Disharoon Park.

In the 10-run third, UVA sent 15 batters to the plate and collected eight hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The 10 runs tied the 10-run third on March 5 against William & Mary for the most runs scored in a frame by the Cavalier bats this season.

The Virginia trio of Aidan Teel, Eric Becker and Henry Ford each tallied a multi-hit game in the victory, while Henry Godbout drove in four runs to match his career high.