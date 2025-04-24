Sara O'Leary Repeats as ACC Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary was named the ACC Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year as announced today (April 24) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Additionally, grad student Sara Ziodato was named to the All-ACC first team for singles, senior Elaine Chervinsky to the second team and junior Annabelle Xu to the third team.
Senior Mélodie Collard and Chervinsky were named to the first team for doubles.
O’Leary guided her team to the first No. 1 ranking in program history and to its first ITA National Team Indoor Championship semifinal appearance. Her Cavaliers made the ACC Championship final for the third time in four years. This is her second-straight ACC Coach of the Year accolade.
Ziodato moved up to playing the No. 1 singles court this season for the Cavaliers, going 7-4 on the top court. She has reached a career-high No. 19 singles ranking and qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall. She recorded the 100th singles victory of her career earlier this month in a dual match against Virginia Tech. This is her first All-ACC honor.
Chervinsky reached a career-high No. 18 singles ranking, posting a 12-1 record in dual matches this spring. She qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall, advancing to the quarterfinals to earn All-America honors. Her run through the Championship included a straight-set win against then No. 1 Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M. This is her second All-ACC Singles honor after being named to the third team as a freshman.
Xu reached a career-best No. 21 singles ranking this season, qualifying for the NCAA Singles Championship for the second time. She has a 21-11 record this season playing on the top three courts.
Collard and Chervinsky became the first tandem in program history to win the NCAA Doubles Championship and the first duo to earn a No. 1 doubles ranking, holding that position for nine weeks. They head into the NCAA tournament with a 30-3 record. This is the duo’s third career All-ACC honor and the second time on the first team.
2024-25 ACC Women’s Tennis Annual Awards
Player of the Year: Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina
Freshman of the Year: Valerie Glozman, Stanford
Coach of the Year: Sara O’Leary, Virginia
All-ACC Singles
First Team
Scarlett Nicholson, So., Georgia Tech
Alexa Noel, Gr., Miami ***
Reese Brantmeier, Jr., North Carolina ***
Valerie Glozman, Fr., Stanford
Connie Ma, Sr., Stanford
Sara Ziodato, Gr., Virginia
Second Team
Mao Mushika, So., California
Irina Balus, Fr., Duke
Tatum Evans, So., North Carolina
Theadora Rabman, So., North Carolina
Anna Zyryanova, Jr., NC State **
Elaine Chervinsky, Sr., Virginia **
Third Team
Jessica Alsola, Sr., California
Liv Hovde, Fr., Duke
Eva Shaw, So., Florida State
Michaela Laki, Fr., NC State
Akari Matusno, Jr., Notre Dame
Annabelle Xu, Jr., Virginia **
All-ACC Doubles
First Team
Reese Brantmeier & Alanis Hamilton, North Carolina
Gabreilla Broadfoot & Maddy Zampardo, NC State
Elaine Chervinsky & Melodie Collard, Virginia **
Second Team
Jessica Alsola & Mao Mushika, California
Irina Balus & Ellie Coleman, Duke
Valerie Glozman & Connie Ma, Stanford
Third Team
Gaia Parravicini & Amelie Smejkalova, Clemson
Eva Shaw & Maria Juliana Parra Romero, Florida State
Carson Tanguilig & Susanna Maltby, North Carolina
*Denotes number of career All-ACC honors