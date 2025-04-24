Sara O'Leary Repeats as ACC Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary was named the ACC Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year as announced today (April 24) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Additionally, grad student Sara Ziodato was named to the All-ACC first team for singles, senior Elaine Chervinsky to the second team and junior Annabelle Xu to the third team.

Senior Mélodie Collard and Chervinsky were named to the first team for doubles.

O’Leary guided her team to the first No. 1 ranking in program history and to its first ITA National Team Indoor Championship semifinal appearance. Her Cavaliers made the ACC Championship final for the third time in four years. This is her second-straight ACC Coach of the Year accolade.

Ziodato moved up to playing the No. 1 singles court this season for the Cavaliers, going 7-4 on the top court. She has reached a career-high No. 19 singles ranking and qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall. She recorded the 100th singles victory of her career earlier this month in a dual match against Virginia Tech. This is her first All-ACC honor.

Chervinsky reached a career-high No. 18 singles ranking, posting a 12-1 record in dual matches this spring. She qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall, advancing to the quarterfinals to earn All-America honors. Her run through the Championship included a straight-set win against then No. 1 Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M. This is her second All-ACC Singles honor after being named to the third team as a freshman.

Xu reached a career-best No. 21 singles ranking this season, qualifying for the NCAA Singles Championship for the second time. She has a 21-11 record this season playing on the top three courts.

Collard and Chervinsky became the first tandem in program history to win the NCAA Doubles Championship and the first duo to earn a No. 1 doubles ranking, holding that position for nine weeks. They head into the NCAA tournament with a 30-3 record. This is the duo’s third career All-ACC honor and the second time on the first team.

2024-25 ACC Women’s Tennis Annual Awards

Player of the Year: Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina

Freshman of the Year: Valerie Glozman, Stanford

Coach of the Year: Sara O’Leary, Virginia

All-ACC Singles

First Team

Scarlett Nicholson, So., Georgia Tech

Alexa Noel, Gr., Miami ***

Reese Brantmeier, Jr., North Carolina ***

Valerie Glozman, Fr., Stanford

Connie Ma, Sr., Stanford

Sara Ziodato, Gr., Virginia

Second Team

Mao Mushika, So., California

Irina Balus, Fr., Duke

Tatum Evans, So., North Carolina

Theadora Rabman, So., North Carolina

Anna Zyryanova, Jr., NC State **

Elaine Chervinsky, Sr., Virginia **

Third Team

Jessica Alsola, Sr., California

Liv Hovde, Fr., Duke

Eva Shaw, So., Florida State

Michaela Laki, Fr., NC State

Akari Matusno, Jr., Notre Dame

Annabelle Xu, Jr., Virginia **

All-ACC Doubles

First Team

Reese Brantmeier & Alanis Hamilton, North Carolina

Gabreilla Broadfoot & Maddy Zampardo, NC State

Elaine Chervinsky & Melodie Collard, Virginia **

Second Team

Jessica Alsola & Mao Mushika, California

Irina Balus & Ellie Coleman, Duke

Valerie Glozman & Connie Ma, Stanford

Third Team

Gaia Parravicini & Amelie Smejkalova, Clemson

Eva Shaw & Maria Juliana Parra Romero, Florida State

Carson Tanguilig & Susanna Maltby, North Carolina

*Denotes number of career All-ACC honors