Virginia Set for Road Series at No. 24 Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After prevailing in a pair of home midweeks, the Virginia baseball team (22-15, 9-9 ACC) will head south for a three-game weekend series at No. 24 Georgia Tech (29-12, 14-7 ACC) starting at on Friday (April 25).

First pitch for the series opener is slated for 6 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. start time on Saturday (April 26) and a 1 p.m. start on Sunday (April 27).

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA) | Virginia Sports TV YouTube Channel (Saturday)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Friday – 6 p.m.

Virginia: RHP Jay Woolfolk (2-2, 4.34 ERA, 45.2 IP, 16 BB, 55 SO)

Georgia Tech: RHP Tate McKee (5-1, 3.46 ERA, 52 IP, 19 BB, 59 SO)

Saturday – 4 p.m.

Virginia: LHP Bradley Hodges (1-1, 1.17 ERA, 15.1 IP, 7 BB, 24 SO)

Georgia Tech: RHP Brady Jones (4-1, 4.54 ERA, 39.2 IP, 26 BB, 45 SO)

Sunday – 1 p.m.

Virginia: LHP Tomas Valincius (4-1, 5.12 ERA, 45.2 IP, 10 BB, 53 SO)

Georgia Tech: TBA