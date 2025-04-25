Cavaliers Close Out Regular Season, Host No. 9 Duke Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With postseason implications on the line, Virginia (6-7, 0-3 ACC) challenges its fourth top-10 foe in its last five games Saturday (April 26), when the Cavaliers welcome No. 9 Duke (10-4 1-2 ACC) in both teams’ regular-season finale. Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 3 p.m. on ACC Network and WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM).

The winner locks up the No. 4 seed in next weekend’s four-team ACC Tournament (May 2 & 4) at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.