Parker Takes Third At US Open, Qualifies For US World Team Trials

LAS VEGAS – Virginia wrestling assistant coach Ian Paker placed third at the CLAW U.S. Open on Saturday (April 26), posting a 7-1 record at 70kg. With his finish, Parker qualifies for the U.S. World Team Trials.

He got the next best thing. Ian Parker finishes strong earning 🥉 at 70kg. He took out Will Lewan CKWC 2-1 in bronze medal match. #wahoowa #2025usopen pic.twitter.com/7UeAaD9zVW — Cavalier Wrestling Club (@CavalierWRSTL) April 26, 2025

Parker opened the day with a tech fall victory over Devin Tortorice of Team Tortorice Wrestling before facing off against NCAA All-American Daniel Cardenas of Stanford (California RTC) in the third round. Cardenas posted a tech fall to send Parker to the consolation bracket.

Parker then tore through the consolation bracket on the way to his third place finish. He posted back-to-back tech falls over Dean Noble and Drew Roberts before taking a decision over three-time NCAA qualifier Doug Zapf.

The Cavalier assistant closed the day strong in his final three bouts. It started with a criteria decision over Yahya Thomas, an All-American out of Northwestern (New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury). He then followed it up with a 7-6 decision over two-time All-American Bryce Andonian of Virginia Tech (Southeast RTC/Titan Mercury). Parker closed the day with a 2-1 decision over Will Lewan, a three-time NCAA All-American from Michigan (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club), for the third-place finish.

Virginia Assistant Coach Ian Parker On His Third-Place Finish

“It felt amazing to get back out there and wrestle against some high level competition. I made some mistakes, fixed some mistakes and I’m really excited to sharpen the edge even more for the World Team Trials. Go Hoos!”

Senior Men’s Freestyle

70kg

Ian Parker

Champ Rd 2: Parker tech fall Devin Tortorice, 10-0 (1:42)

Champ Rd 3: Daniel Cardenas tech fall Parker, 14-2 (5:53)

Conso. Rd 4: Parker tech fall Dean Noble, 10-0 (5:175)

Conso. Rd 5: Parker tech fall Drew Roberts, 10-0 (2:25)

Conso. Rd 6: Parker dec. Doug Zapf, 11-2

Conso. Rd 7: Parker criteria dec. Yahya Thomas, 4-4

Conso. Rd 8: Parker dec. Bryce Andonian, 7-6

Third-Place Match: Parker dec. Will Lewan, 2-1