Rifaterra Wins High Jump Championship on Final Day of Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Virginia No.24 men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out three days of competition at the 2025 Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. and the Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa as Celia Rifaterra won her first Penn Relays high jump championship on Saturday (April 26).

Clearing a High Bar

Celia Rifaterra won the first Penn Relays watch of her career in the College Women’s High Jump Championship clearing 1.80m/5-10.75.

Rifaterra cleared the opening height of 1.65m/5-5 on her first attempt before clearing the following two heights of 1.70m/5-7 and 1.75m/5-8.75 on her second attempt.

Rifaterra was the only competitor in the field over 1.80m which she achieved on her third attempt at the height.

Just behind Rifaterra in the competition was teammate Carly Tarentino in second place clearing 1.75m/5-8.75.

After the second height of 1.70m the Cavalier duo were the only competitors remaining in the field.

More Relay Action at Penn

The Virginia 4xMile team of Will Daley, Justing Wachtel, James Donahue and Gary Martin finished fourth clocking 16:25.40.

Daley led things off with a 4:08.48 split to hand the baton to Wachtel in fourth place.

Despite the intense downpour, Wachtel turned in a 4:00.39 split to give Donahue a good position going into the penultimate leg.

Donahue stuck with the leaders to clock 4:08.07 before handing the baton off to the anchor leg.

Continuing his anchor duties, Martin sat on the leaders until the final straightaway when all four teams in contention kicked it into gear.

Just out kicked at the finish, Martin clocked 4:08.47 to give the Cavaliers fourth place in the College Men’s 4xMile Championship of America.

The top four teams of Washington (16:24.61), Villanova (16:24.92), North Carolina (16:25.19) and Virginia (16:25.40) all finished within less than a second of each other.

In the College Women’s 4x1500m Championship of America, the Virginia relay team of Caroline Timm, Stella Kermes, Tatum David and Margot Appleton combined efforts to clock 17:38.32 and finish in sixth place.

Cavaliers in the Field

In the College Women’s Triple Jump Championship, Lily Hulland leapt out 12.05m/39-6.50 on her first trip down the runway to finish in sixth place.

Drake Relays

Annika Kelly finished third in the Women’s Hammer Throw Championship section with her sixth-round throw of 64.23m/210-8.

Kelly was just off her season best mark of 64.71m/212-4 from the 2025 Raleigh Relays.

Keyandre Davis threw for 59.99m/196-10 in the Men’s Hammer Throw Championship on his sixth and final throw in the competition.

Up Next

The Cavaliers return to Lannigan Field to host the Virginia High Performance on Sunday, April 27.