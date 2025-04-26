Virginia Outslugs No. 24 Georgia Tech In Series Opener

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Virginia baseball team (23-15, 10-9 ACC) outlasted No. 24 Georgia Tech by a score of 12-9 on Friday night (April 25) at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Virginia trailed 3-2 after the opening three frames on Friday before the Cavalier offense erupted for seven runs in the top of the fourth to grab the lead for good. The seven-run fourth was the 15th time this season that UVA has scored five or more runs in a frame and the third time in the last three games.

UVA Freshman James Nunnallee paced the Cavalier attack by going 4-for-4 with three extra-base hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Joining Nunnallee, the Virginia quartet of Aidan Teel, Harrison Didawick, Henry Ford and Luke Hanson each tallied multi-hit games on the evening.

Jay Woolfolk got the start on the mound for the Cavaliers and did not factor in the decision after surrendering six runs in 3.2 innings pitched with five strikeouts. Kevin Jaxel picked up his second win of the season on Friday in relief.