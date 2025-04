Forty-One Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Indoor Track & Field Academic Team Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Forty-one Cavaliers earn All-ACC Indoor Track & Field Academic honors the Atlantic Coast Conference office announced Tuesday (April 29). The Virginia men’s and women’s teams combined for a total of 41 selections, 21 women and 20 men.

Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships and/or the NCAA Indoor Championships during the most recent season.

Virginia Men’s All-ACC Academic Selections (20)

Will Anthony, Virginia, Physics

Will Daley, Virginia, Biomedical Engineering (ME)

Keyandre Davis, Virginia, Kinesiology

Peter Djan, Virginia, Computer Science

Jack Eliason, Virginia, Higher Education

John Fay, Virginia, Foreign Affairs

James Ford, Virginia, Systems Engineering

David Frasier, Virginia, Media Studies

Andrew Jones, Virginia, Kinesiology

Gary Martin, Virginia, Media Studies

Conor Murphy, Virginia, Special Education

Jeremiah Nubbe, Virginia, Aerospace Engineering

Wes Porter, Virginia, Accounting MS

Justin Rogers, Virginia, Kinesiology

Max Russo, Virginia, Commerce Marketing & Management

Alex Sherman, Virginia, Applied Statistics

Scott Sikorski, Virginia, Computer Science

Heldi Valikaj, Virginia, Computer Science

Justin Wachtel, Virginia, Commerce

Jimmy Wischusen, Virginia, Undeclared

Virginia Women’s All-ACC Academic Selections (21)

Emily Alexandru, Virginia, Commerce MS

Margot Appleton, Virginia, Cognitive Science

Sophie Atkinson, Virginia, American Studies & Economics

Trina Barcarola, Virginia, Commerce MS

Gillian Bushee, Virginia, Commerce

Tatum David, Virginia, Public Policy & Leadership

Cate DeSousa, Virginia, Media Studies

Brooke’Lyn Drakeford, Virginia, Kinesiology

Grace Flynn, Virginia, Kinesiology

Lily Hulland, Virginia, Education Non-Degree

Annie Jackson, Virginia, Commerce MS

Stella Kermes, Virginia, Undeclared

Tatum Olesen, Virginia, Undeclared

Janae Profit, Virginia, Media Studies & African-American Studies

Celia Rifaterra, Virginia, Foreign Affairs & Psychology

Maya Rollins, Virginia, Undeclared

Samantha Romano, Virginia, Commerce

Jenny Schilling, Virginia, Computer Science

Carly Tarentino, Virginia, Cognitive Psychology

Estel Valeanu, Virginia, Civil Engineering

Lauren Yeboah-Kodie, Virginia, Public Policy