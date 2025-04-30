Cavaliers Competing at TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seventeen Virginia swimmers will compete at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The meet runs from Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 3. Prelims are at 9 a.m. and finals are at 6 p.m. each day. Thursday and Friday finals will be televised live on Peacock.
The third and last TYR Pro Swim Series meet of the year will see a field that included seven individuals (representing 13 individual gold medals from Paris) in the field.
Virginia will have 17 swimmers competing in the event. The women have 11 members of the 2024-25 team in addition to alum Kate Gouglass and incoming freshman Madi Mintenko. The men will send three current Cavaliers as well as having incoming Hoo Josh Howat in the field.
Cavaliers competing
Women: Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass, Cavan Gormsen, Katie Grimes, Leah Hayes, Tess Howley, Madi Mintenko, Anna Moesch, Maxine Parker, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weber, Charlotte Wilson
Men: Jack Aikins, Josh Howat, David King, Spencer Nicholas
Thursday, May 1
- 100m Freestyle
- 100m Breaststroke
- 50m Backstroke
- 200m Butterfly
- 400m Freestyle
Friday, May 2
- 200m Freestyle
- 50m Breaststroke
- 50m Butterfly
- 200m Backstroke
- 400m Individual Medley
Saturday, May 3
- 800m Freestyle
- 100m Backstroke
- 200m Breaststroke
- 100m Butterfly
- 200m Individual Medley
- 50m Freestyle