Cavaliers Competing at TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seventeen Virginia swimmers will compete at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The meet runs from Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 3. Prelims are at 9 a.m. and finals are at 6 p.m. each day. Thursday and Friday finals will be televised live on Peacock.

The third and last TYR Pro Swim Series meet of the year will see a field that included seven individuals (representing 13 individual gold medals from Paris) in the field.

Virginia will have 17 swimmers competing in the event. The women have 11 members of the 2024-25 team in addition to alum Kate Gouglass and incoming freshman Madi Mintenko. The men will send three current Cavaliers as well as having incoming Hoo Josh Howat in the field.

Cavaliers competing

Women: Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass, Cavan Gormsen, Katie Grimes, Leah Hayes, Tess Howley, Madi Mintenko, Anna Moesch, Maxine Parker, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weber, Charlotte Wilson

Men: Jack Aikins, Josh Howat, David King, Spencer Nicholas

Thursday, May 1

100m Freestyle

100m Breaststroke

50m Backstroke

200m Butterfly

400m Freestyle

Friday, May 2

200m Freestyle

50m Breaststroke

50m Butterfly

200m Backstroke

400m Individual Medley

Saturday, May 3