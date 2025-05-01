Hoos Heating Up As Regular Season Winds Down

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When he met with his team last month after its return from Tallahassee, Fla., University of Virginia head baseball coach Brian O’Connor did not sugarcoat the situation. With the regular season winding down, time was running out for a team with NCAA tournament aspirations.

O’Connor told his players that “our approach needs to be that we can’t give any games away. We might not win every game, but we need to treat it like this is the end of the season. It’s got to be that kind of urgency. We’ve put ourselves in that position.”

The Cavaliers had flown to Tallahassee for a three-game ACC series against then-No. 7 Florida State. But the series was canceled in the wake of a mass shooting on the FSU campus, and the Wahoos returned to Charlottesville on April 18.

Since then, the Hoos (26-16 overall) have gone 6-1, taking two of three games from ACC foe Georgia Tech in Atlanta and defeating Georgetown, JMU, VCU and Navy at Disharoon Park.

“We’re playing some of our best baseball, and what an important time to be able to do that,” O’Connor said Wednesday evening after Virginia’s 5-1 win over Navy.

The Hoos have advanced to the College World Series seven times under O’Connor, and they entered 2025, as they do every year, with the goal of returning to Omaha, Neb.

Eight regular-season games remain for Virginia, a stretch that starts next Wednesday, when Towson visits the Dish. The Cavaliers’ RPI remains unimpressive—they fell two spots, to No. 75, after beating Navy—but series wins over ACC foes Miami and Virginia Tech could change that.

The Hoos, who are 11-10 in conference play, host the Hurricanes, May 9-11. UVA closes the regular season against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, May 15-17. The ACC tournament starts May 20 in Durham, N.C.

“They know what’s at stake,” O’Connor said of his players. “They know that they’ve got to go out and play great baseball the rest of the season to have an opportunity to play in June. So that’s been our message to them, and it’s been consistent.”