Six Hoos Earn ACC Wrestling All-Academic Team Honors

Six members of the Virginia wrestling team earned a spot on the ACC Wrestling All-Academic Team it was announced by the conference office on Thursday (May 1).

Steven Burrell, Dylan Cedeno, Gabe Christenson, Griffin Gammell, Nick Hamilton and Justin Phillips all earned a spot on the team. Hamilton is on the team for the second consecutive season, while Dylan Cedeno is also a two-time selection after being named to the 2023 team.

A total of 43 student-athletes, including 12 All-ACC members, were named to the 2024-25 Wrestling All-ACC Academic Team, with each of the league’s seven programs boasting multiple selections.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s matches on the season.