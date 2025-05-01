Cavaliers Win Two Events Thursday at TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia swimmers won two events on Thursday, May 1 at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Swimming long course meters, Virginia junior Emma Weber won the 100 breaststroke and senior Gretchen Walsh won the 100 Freestyle.

Walsh posted a 52.90 in the 100 Free, the top time in the world this year, and a personal best. The previous top time was set by incoming Hoo Sara Curtis (53.01). This was Walsh’s first time posting a sub-53 second time in the event and moves up to ranking fifth on the Top US Performers list for the event.

UVA alum Kate Douglass finished third in the 100 Free with a 53.61.

Weber, who qualified for the Paris Olympics in the 100 Breast, beat a loaded field that included Douglass (3rd place, 1:06.76) and Alex Walsh (4th place, 1:07.36). Freshman Leah Hayes won the B-Final of the 100 Breaststroke with a PB of 1:08.51.

Sophomore Claire Curzan was fourth in the 50 back (27.06) while also making the B-final of the 100 Free.

Incoming freshman Madi Mintenko made the A final of the 400 Free, finishing 8th (4:14.41), right behind a seventh-place finish from sophomore Cavan Gormsen (4:11.44). Mintenko also made the C-final for the 100 Free.

Sophomore Tess Howley was seventh in the 200 Fly (2:10.05) followed by freshman Katie Grimes (2:10.08).

The Cavaliers had 10 A-final appearances with another three making B-Finals with three more in C-Finals.

The meet runs from Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 3. Prelims are at 9 a.m. and finals are at 6 p.m. each day. Thursday and Friday finals will be televised live on Peacock. All sessions stream on the USA Swimming Network app.

Virginia has 11 women and three men slated to compete in prelims on Friday: Claire Curzan, Cavan Gormsen, Leah Hayes, Emma Weber, Alex Walsh, Charlotte Wilson, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Madi Mintenko, Katie Grimes, Tess Howley, David King, Jack Aikins and Josh Howat.

Friday, May 2

200m Freestyle

50m Breaststroke

50m Butterfly

200m Backstroke

400m Individual Medley

Saturday, May 3