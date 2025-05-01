Virginia Set to Host NCAA Regional Matches Friday and Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Virginia women’s tennis team (20-5) begins play at the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tennis Team Championship by hosting the Charlottesville Regional on Friday and Saturday, May 2-3.

The matches are scheduled to be played outdoors at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Please monitor Virginia’s social media accounts for any weather-related changes.

Admission is free for the matches.

2025 NCAA TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP – CHARLOTTESVILLE REGIONAL

FRIDAY, MAY 2 (WOMEN)

10 a.m. Illinois vs Arizona

1 p.m. (7) VIRGINIA vs FDU

SATURDAY, MAY 3 (MEN)

10 a.m. St. John’s vs. Princeton

1 p.m. (7) VIRGINIA vs. Bucknell

SATURDAY, MAY 3 (WOMEN)

4 p.m. Second Round Match

SUNDAY, MAY 4 (MEN)

1 p.m. Second Round Match

MATCH INFORMATION

The matches will be covered in the Cracked Racquets Cross Court Cast on their YouTube Channel

Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com

Live scoring will be available for all matches

The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will take on the winner of the Knoxville Regional (Tennessee, Elon, Wake Forest, Pepperdine)

VIRGINIA & NCAA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers are making their 24th appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships and seventh straight under head coach Sara O’Leary

This is UVA’s 12th time hosting a regional

Virginia has advanced to the Round of 16 nine times, including each of the last four years

The Cavaliers have reached the quarterfinals four times (2014, 2016, 2022, and 2024)

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers are the No. 7 seed in the tournament and are ranked No. 6 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

Virginia finished as the runner-up in the 2025 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship for the second straight season

The Cavaliers have defeated nine opponents that are currently in the top 30 of the ITA Team Rankings

Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads UVA in singles this year with a 28-7 overall record and a 12-1 mark in dual matches. She enters the tournament on a six-match win streak (in completed matches). She is the highest ranked Cavalier, moving up to No. 20 in the latest ITA Singles Rankings

Graduate student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches this year with a 14-4 singles record. She comes into the tournament with a 19-6 overall record and is ranked No. 22 in the singles rankings

Three other Cavaliers have reached at least 20 singles wins this year: Senior Melodie Collard (25-12), junior Annabelle Xu (21-11), and freshman Martina Genis Salas (23-14). Xu is ranked No. 37 in singles

Genis Salas enters the tournament on a six-match win streak in completed singles matches. She led the team in singles wins in conference play with seven

Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair are 30-3 on the season and boast a 13-2 record in dual matches playing on the top doubles court

Xu and Genis Salas are second on the team in doubles wins this year with a 27-8 record. The pair are on a five-match win streak and lead the team in dual match wins with a 16-5 record on the season. They are ranked No. 41 in doubles

SCOUTING FDU, ARIZONA, & ILLINOIS