Virginia Set to Host NCAA Regional Matches Friday and Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The Virginia women’s tennis team (20-5) begins play at the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tennis Team Championship by hosting the Charlottesville Regional on Friday and Saturday, May 2-3.
The matches are scheduled to be played outdoors at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Please monitor Virginia’s social media accounts for any weather-related changes.
Admission is free for the matches.
2025 NCAA TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP – CHARLOTTESVILLE REGIONAL
FRIDAY, MAY 2 (WOMEN)
10 a.m. Illinois vs Arizona
1 p.m. (7) VIRGINIA vs FDU
SATURDAY, MAY 3 (MEN)
10 a.m. St. John’s vs. Princeton
1 p.m. (7) VIRGINIA vs. Bucknell
SATURDAY, MAY 3 (WOMEN)
4 p.m. Second Round Match
SUNDAY, MAY 4 (MEN)
1 p.m. Second Round Match
MATCH INFORMATION
- The matches will be covered in the Cracked Racquets Cross Court Cast on their YouTube Channel
- Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com
- Live scoring will be available for all matches
- The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will take on the winner of the Knoxville Regional (Tennessee, Elon, Wake Forest, Pepperdine)
VIRGINIA & NCAA TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
- The Cavaliers are making their 24th appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships and seventh straight under head coach Sara O’Leary
- This is UVA’s 12th time hosting a regional
- Virginia has advanced to the Round of 16 nine times, including each of the last four years
- The Cavaliers have reached the quarterfinals four times (2014, 2016, 2022, and 2024)
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers are the No. 7 seed in the tournament and are ranked No. 6 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- Virginia finished as the runner-up in the 2025 ACC Women’s Tennis Championship for the second straight season
- The Cavaliers have defeated nine opponents that are currently in the top 30 of the ITA Team Rankings
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky leads UVA in singles this year with a 28-7 overall record and a 12-1 mark in dual matches. She enters the tournament on a six-match win streak (in completed matches). She is the highest ranked Cavalier, moving up to No. 20 in the latest ITA Singles Rankings
- Graduate student Sara Ziodato paces the team in dual matches this year with a 14-4 singles record. She comes into the tournament with a 19-6 overall record and is ranked No. 22 in the singles rankings
- Three other Cavaliers have reached at least 20 singles wins this year: Senior Melodie Collard (25-12), junior Annabelle Xu (21-11), and freshman Martina Genis Salas (23-14). Xu is ranked No. 37 in singles
- Genis Salas enters the tournament on a six-match win streak in completed singles matches. She led the team in singles wins in conference play with seven
- Chervinsky and Collard are the No. 1 ranked team in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The pair are 30-3 on the season and boast a 13-2 record in dual matches playing on the top doubles court
- Xu and Genis Salas are second on the team in doubles wins this year with a 27-8 record. The pair are on a five-match win streak and lead the team in dual match wins with a 16-5 record on the season. They are ranked No. 41 in doubles
SCOUTING FDU, ARIZONA, & ILLINOIS
- The Cavaliers have won all three previous meetings with FDU (11-7). The two last played in 2016 with the Cavaliers winning 4-0. All three meetings have come in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in the Charlottesville Regional
- The Knights won the NEC Championship and enter the tournament on a three-match win streak
- This will be FDU’s fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2016
- This is the second straight NCAA Tournament appearance for Arizona (19-10)
- The Wildcats are ranked No. 30 in the ITA Team Rankings
- Virginia won the only previous meeting with Arizona in 2012
- The Illini (14-12) come in at No. 42 in the ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Illinois 3-2. Virginia has won each of the last three matchups, including the most recent meeting in 2019
- Illinois last defeated Virginia in 1998
- Illinois is making its third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament