Doubles Prowess Instrumental in Hoos' Success

In late November, Chervinsky and Collard became the first team from UVA to win an NCAA doubles title, and their record together in 2024-25 is 31-3. Genis Salas and Xu are 28-8, and Navarro and Ziodato are 14-8.

The doubles pairings have changed occasionally, for various reasons, but “our No. 1 and No. 2 teams have played together the entire season,” O’Leary said. “Not only are they organized, but they know each other so well and they know what the other one needs if the other one is struggling. They know how to bring them up, they know how to calm them down, and they just trust each other out there.”

Doubles is “a different game,” O’Leary said. “There’s just so much strategy, and it is very different than singles. You could be a great doubles player and struggle a little bit in singles, and vice versa.”

Ziodato, a graduate student, plays No. 1 singles for the Hoos. Navarro, a junior, was not in the singles lineup this weekend, but they complement each other well in doubles.

“I’m pretty good at the net, I’d say, and Zio is a big hitter,” Navarro said.

Navarro, whose sister, Emma, won an NCAA singles title as a Cavalier, was in full voice during the singles matches, supporting her teammates on every court. To know she played a key role in UVA’s victory “feels great,” Navarro said. “I always hope to contribute that, because I know I want the girls to go out there in singles really confident and knowing that we got the doubles point done.”

The Cavaliers played their first-round match outdoors at the Virginia Tennis Facility. The UVA-Illinois match started outdoors Saturday afternoon but, with the singles matches barely under way, moved indoors when thunderstorms arrived at the Boar’s Head.

“It’s never easy to go from outdoors, where it’s very windy, and then coming inside,” O’Leary said, “but I talked to this team about being flexible. Different things are going to come our way, and it’s all about at this time of the year how you handle it, how you handle the adversity, how you’re controlling your thoughts, and I thought we did a very good job coming inside. It was all business, very professional, and got off to really good starts and got a lot of those first sets right when we got in here.”

Virginia went up 2-0 when freshman Karolina Kozakova won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 5. A minute later, another freshman, Genis Salas, finished off her opponent at No. 4 to push the Cavaliers’ lead to 3-0.

The Illini (15-13) made it 3-1 with a win at No. 2, but sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro (no relation to Meggie) followed with a victory at No. 6 to send the Hoos to the third round.

For Kozakova, who was injured for most of the regular season, it was only her second singles match since early February.

“Credit to her,” O’Leary said. “She’s really worked hard on some different aspects of her game and she’s gotten healthy, and so I’m excited for her to just keep building off of this.”

At No. 2 singles, Chervinsky took a medical timeout midway through the first set of her match with Megan Heuser. Chervinsky, a senior, played the rest of the match with her right knee wrapped.

“I think she’s going to be fine,” O’Leary said. “She’s tough, so I’m not worried. We’re just taking it day by day, but I think she’ll be good to go. She’s a senior, she’s tough.”