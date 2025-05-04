Robinson and Tarentino Notch Virginia Top 10 Marks at Duke Twilight

DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia No.25 men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out the weekend at the Duke Twilight at Morris Williams Track & Field Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Sunday (May 4) as Ethan Robinson and Carly Tarentino moved up in the Virginia record books.
Virginia Top 10s
- Carly Tarentino won the women’s high jump competition clearing a new outdoor personal best of 1.80m/5-10.75.
- With her mark, she moves up No.7 all-time in program history and ranks tied for 25th in the NCAA this season.
- Tarentino’s mark equals her indoor personal best of 1.80m from the 2024 Liberty Kickoff.
- Ethan Robinson finished runner-up in the men’s 110-meter hurdles crossing the line in a new personal best of 13.92.
- Robinson’s time moves him up to No.5 all-time in program history.
- Robinson betters his previous best of 14.14 from the 2025 Penn Relays just over a week prior.
More Performances at Duke
- Caleb Holman finished fourth in the men’s long jump with his fourth round mark of 7.12m/23-4.50.
- Also in the men’s long jump competition was Ethan Robinson with a ninth-place finish. Robinson leapt out 6.77m/22-2.50.
- In the women’s pole vault, Trina Barcarola tied for seventh place clearing the bar at 3.94m/12-11.
Up Next
The Cavaliers will be back in action on Tuesday, May 6 as the team travels up the road to Lynchburg, Va. to compete at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier.