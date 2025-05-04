Robinson and Tarentino Notch Virginia Top 10 Marks at Duke Twilight

DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia No.25 men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out the weekend at the Duke Twilight at Morris Williams Track & Field Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Sunday (May 4) as Ethan Robinson and Carly Tarentino moved up in the Virginia record books.

Virginia Top 10s

Carly Tarentino won the women’s high jump competition clearing a new outdoor personal best of 1.80m/5-10.75.

With her mark, she moves up No.7 all-time in program history and ranks tied for 25 th in the NCAA this season.

in the NCAA this season. Tarentino’s mark equals her indoor personal best of 1.80m from the 2024 Liberty Kickoff.

Ethan Robinson finished runner-up in the men’s 110-meter hurdles crossing the line in a new personal best of 13.92.

Robinson’s time moves him up to No.5 all-time in program history.

Robinson betters his previous best of 14.14 from the 2025 Penn Relays just over a week prior.



More Performances at Duke

Caleb Holman finished fourth in the men’s long jump with his fourth round mark of 7.12m/23-4.50.

Also in the men’s long jump competition was Ethan Robinson with a ninth-place finish. Robinson leapt out 6.77m/22-2.50.

In the women’s pole vault, Trina Barcarola tied for seventh place clearing the bar at 3.94m/12-11.



Up Next

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Tuesday, May 6 as the team travels up the road to Lynchburg, Va. to compete at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier.