Robinson and Tarentino Notch Virginia Top 10 Marks at Duke Twilight

DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia No.25 men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out the weekend at the Duke Twilight at Morris Williams Track & Field Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Sunday (May 4) as Ethan Robinson and Carly Tarentino moved up in the Virginia record books.

Virginia Top 10s
  • Carly Tarentino won the women’s high jump competition clearing a new outdoor personal best of 1.80m/5-10.75.
  • With her mark, she moves up No.7 all-time in program history and ranks tied for 25th in the NCAA this season.
  • Tarentino’s mark equals her indoor personal best of 1.80m from the 2024 Liberty Kickoff.
  • Ethan Robinson finished runner-up in the men’s 110-meter hurdles crossing the line in a new personal best of 13.92.
  • Robinson’s time moves him up to No.5 all-time in program history.
  • Robinson betters his previous best of 14.14 from the 2025 Penn Relays just over a week prior.

More Performances at Duke
  • Caleb Holman finished fourth in the men’s long jump with his fourth round mark of 7.12m/23-4.50.
  • Also in the men’s long jump competition was Ethan Robinson with a ninth-place finish. Robinson leapt out 6.77m/22-2.50.
  • In the women’s pole vault, Trina Barcarola tied for seventh place clearing the bar at 3.94m/12-11.

Up Next
The Cavaliers will be back in action on Tuesday, May 6 as the team travels up the road to Lynchburg, Va. to compete at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier.

