Propeck Paces Cavaliers Through First Round at Charlottesville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team finished the opening round of play at the NCAA Charlottesville Regional in fifth place. The Cavaliers shot 2-over 286 led by senior Megan Propeck’s round of 1-under 70 at Birdwood Golf Course.

The regional is one of six three-round competition sites where the top-five teams advance to the NCAA Championships at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. on May 16-21.

South Carolina grabbed the first-round lead by shooting 7-under 227. UCLA (3-under 281), Ole Miss (2-under 282) and Florida (1-under 283) sit ahead of Virginia in the critical fifth-place position at 2-over 286.

Propeck leads the team in seventh on the individual leaderboard at 1-under 70. She set the tone for a Virginia team that found its rhythm on the back nine as she carded 2-under 34 on her final nine holes of the day including four birdies.

Amanda Sambach recorded the team’s second-best score shooting 1-over 72. An eagle on the 12th hole (Par 5) helped Sambach to a strong finish as she finished the first round in a tie for 18th place alongside Rebecca Skoler and Jaclyn LaHa.

Tuesday’s second round gets underway at 8 a.m. UVA will be paired with Florida and NC State. Those teams will begin their second round at 8 a.m. from the 10th tee.

Virginia is playing in its 19th NCAA Regional in the 22-year history of the program and hosts its first-ever regional championship. The Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA Championships 14 times including last season.

NCAA Charlottesville Regional

Birdwood Golf Course

Charlottesville Va.

Par 71, 6,365 yards

First Round Results

Team Results

Pos. Team RD1 1 South Carolina 277 2 UCLA 281 3 Ole Miss 282 4 Florida 283 5 Virginia 286 6 NC State 289 7 BYU 293 T8 UCF 298 T8 Princeton 298 10 Charleston 302 11 Radford 304 12 Richmond 313

Individual Results

Pos. Team RD1 T1 Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina 67 T1 Paula Francisco, Florida 67 T3 Angela, Liu, UCLA 68 T3 Kajsalotta Svarvar, Ole Miss 68 T5 Filippa Sundquist, Ole Miss 69 T5 Eila Galitsky, South Carolina 69

Virginia Results