Cavaliers Close Out Regular Season at Liberty Twilight Qualifier

Lynchburg, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out regular season competition at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier at Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va. on Tuesday (May 6) as four Cavaliers recorded event wins.
Event Winners
- Virginia swept the men’s and women’s hammer throw as Keyandre Davis and Annika Kelly recorded wins.
- On his sixth and final throw in the competition, Davis threw for 61.45m/201-7.25 to top the leaderboard in the men’s hammer.
- Similarly, Kelly threw her winning mark of 62.67m/205-7.25 on her sixth and final throw for the win in the women’s hammer.
- In just her third meet this season, Christiana Ellina recorded her second win as a Cavalier in the women’s javelin throw. Ellina threw for 49.38m/162-0 on her sixth and final attempt.
- Continuing her undefeated streak this season, Celia Rifaterra won the women’s high jump clearing 1.75m/5-8.75.
More Performances at Liberty
- Heldi Valikaj finished runner-up in the men’s long jump with his third attempt mark of 7.19m/23-7 (+2.3).
- Henry Sullivan qualified to the finals of the men’s 110-meter hurdles with the fourth fastest qualifying time of 14.98.
- In the final, Sullivan finished second crossing the line in a wind-aided 14.53 (+2.4). He was not too far off his personal best of 14.41 from the 2025 Virginia Opener.
- Led by Ellina, Siobhan Loughney finished second to her teammate in the women’s javelin on her fifth attempt throwing for a new personal best of 42.52m/139-6.
- In the pole vault, Samantha Romano cleared 4.12m/13-6 to finish sixth in the women’s competition while Justin Rogers cleared 4.81m/15-9.25 to finish seventh on the men’s side.
- Scott Sikorski finished fourth in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase recording a personal-best 9:07.01.
- Myles Plummer was the top Cavalier finisher in the men’s 800-meters clocking 1:51.68 for sixth place.
Up Next
The Cavaliers will be back in action for the ACC Outdoor Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. on the campus of Wake Forrest University May 15-17.