Cavaliers Close Out Regular Season at Liberty Twilight Qualifier

Lynchburg, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs closed out regular season competition at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier at Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va. on Tuesday (May 6) as four Cavaliers recorded event wins.

Event Winners

Virginia swept the men’s and women’s hammer throw as Keyandre Davis and Annika Kelly recorded wins.

On his sixth and final throw in the competition, Davis threw for 61.45m/201-7.25 to top the leaderboard in the men’s hammer.

Similarly, Kelly threw her winning mark of 62.67m/205-7.25 on her sixth and final throw for the win in the women’s hammer.

In just her third meet this season, Christiana Ellina recorded her second win as a Cavalier in the women’s javelin throw. Ellina threw for 49.38m/162-0 on her sixth and final attempt.

Continuing her undefeated streak this season, Celia Rifaterra won the women’s high jump clearing 1.75m/5-8.75.



More Performances at Liberty

Heldi Valikaj finished runner-up in the men’s long jump with his third attempt mark of 7.19m/23-7 (+2.3).

Henry Sullivan qualified to the finals of the men’s 110-meter hurdles with the fourth fastest qualifying time of 14.98.

In the final, Sullivan finished second crossing the line in a wind-aided 14.53 (+2.4). He was not too far off his personal best of 14.41 from the 2025 Virginia Opener.

Led by Ellina, Siobhan Loughney finished second to her teammate in the women’s javelin on her fifth attempt throwing for a new personal best of 42.52m/139-6.

In the pole vault, Samantha Romano cleared 4.12m/13-6 to finish sixth in the women’s competition while Justin Rogers cleared 4.81m/15-9.25 to finish seventh on the men’s side.

Scott Sikorski finished fourth in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase recording a personal-best 9:07.01.

Myles Plummer was the top Cavalier finisher in the men’s 800-meters clocking 1:51.68 for sixth place.



Up Next

The Cavaliers will be back in action for the ACC Outdoor Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. on the campus of Wake Forrest University May 15-17.