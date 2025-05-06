Former UVA Wrestling Coach Bernard “Butch” Schwab III Passes Away

The family of former Virginia head wrestling coach and University of Virginia alum Bernard “Butch” Schwab III announced that he passed away on May 1. He was 91 years old.



Schwab was an ACC Champion for the Cavaliers in 1955 and served as team captain of the wrestling team during his years as an undergrad. He also lettered in football (1953) and in men’s lacrosse (1955). Schwab graduated from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia, he was also a member of the V Club, 13 Society, Z Society, ODK Leadership Society, and a distinguished military graduate.

After serving occupational duty for the U.S. Army overseas, he returned to Charlottesville and became head coach of the Virginia wrestling program for the 1965-66 and 1966-67 seasons. Schwab led the Cavaliers to a fourth-place finish in the 1966 ACC Championships and a runner-up finish in the 1967 ACC Championships. He coached Jonathan Shurberg to an NCAA Championship berth in the 1966 season.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Watts Schwab; his children, Kevin Schwab, William “Dutch” Schwab, Carol Barnett (Ben), and Kurt Schwab (Theresa); and his grandchildren, Lauren Schwab, Samantha Schwab Goodwin (Sam), Lexi Schwab, and Morgan Barnett. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Clea Dezio (Jeff Mulfinger), Brooke Dezio (Eric Sartain), and Ashley Doherty (Paul), and their children, Ben Mulfinger, Will Mulfinger, Spence Doherty, and Creighton Doherty.

VIRGINIA HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND ON BERNARD “BUTCH” SCHWAB III

“Butch was one of the first guys I met when I got the job in 2006. He was so supportive and came to socials and matches regularly. I am very thankful for his friendship. He was always so positive with me and the team. He had a wealth of knowledge on this University and a ton of great stories. He loved the sport.”