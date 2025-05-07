Virginia Assistant Coach Ian Parker To Represent U.S. At Pan Am Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia assistant wrestling coach Ian Parker will represent the United States at the Pan American Championships that run May 8-11 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Fresh off a third place finish at the CLAW U.S. Open where he qualified for the world team trials in freestyle, Parker now heads to Mexico to compete at 70kg for the United States. The freestyle portion of the competition begins on May 10.

Parker will be competing alongside 2023 World bronze medalist Zahid Valencia(86 kg) and five other 2025 U.S. Open champions.

The 2025 Senior Pan American Championships is part of the UWW Ranking Series, which is used to determine seeds for the Olympic Games, the Senior World Championships and the Senior Continental Championships, and also determines the UWW Best Athlete of the Year awards.

The Pan American Championships will be streamed on FloWrestling.com.

U.S. Men’s Freestyle roster

57 kg: Liam Cronin, Lincoln, Neb. (Nebraska RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

61 kg: Jax Forrest, Johnstown, Pa. (Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

65 kg: Joey McKenna, Stillwater, Okla. (Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

70 kg: Ian Parker, Charlottesville, Va. (Cavalier WC)

74 kg: Ladarion Lockett, Stillwater, Okla. (Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

79 kg: Evan Wick, San Gabriel, Calif. (SoCal RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

86 kg: Zahid Valencia, Stillwater, Okla. (Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

92 kg: Trent Hidlay, Raleigh, N.C. (Wolfpack RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

97 kg: Justin Rademacher, West Linn, Ore. (Beaver Dam RTC)

125 kg: Wyatt Hendrickson, Stillwater, Okla. (Cowboy RTC/Air Force WCAP)