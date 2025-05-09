Virginia Falls in NCAA Round of 16 to Tennessee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s tennis team‘s season came to an end on Friday (May 9), falling to the 10-seed Tennessee 4-0 in the Round of 16 of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Tennessee (20-7) won the doubles point and picked up singles wins on courts one, two, and four to clinch the victory over the Cavaliers (22-6) and advance to the quarterfinals.

The Lady Vols opened the match with a 6-3 win on doubles court two. Senior Melodie Collard and freshman Karolina Kozakova saved two match points on the top doubles court but ultimately suffered a 7-5 defeat.

Tennessee extended its lead to 2-0 with a straight set victory on court four.

The Lady Volunteers picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win on court two to take a 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers.

Just seconds after, No. 7 Elza Tomase clinched the victory for Tennessee on the top singles court with a 6-1, 6-3 win.

FROM HEAD COACH SARA O’LEARY

“I think that you got to give credit to Tennessee. I think that they fought really well out there. They came out ready to go in doubles, and we just didn’t play our best. I think they put us on our heels a little bit, and it was tough for us to just dig our heels in and get back in that match really at any point. So again, just credit to them. I think that they played well. I think we’re going to learn a lot from this and reflect on this and obviously have some time now going into the summer. But right now, it’s just about thinking about our seniors who have given so much to this program. And it’s tough that Elaine has to end her career not being able to be out there because she’s meant so much to this program. So, I feel for our seniors right now, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

MATCH NOTES