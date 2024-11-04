Mendez-Trendler Named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey junior midfielder Daniela Mendez-Trendler was named the Offensive Player of the Week in honors announced Monday (Nov. 4) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Mendez-Trendler scored the game-winning goal in the double overtime contest at Wake Forest, collecting a pass from outside the circle, dribbling through three defenders before taking a hard shot in front of the goal that ended the game.

Mendez-Trendler leads the team in points (16) and is tied for the team lead in goals (6).

This is her second career conference honor and her first since being named the Offensive Player of the Week her freshman season. She is the fifth Cavalier to be named an ACC Player of the Week this season, joining midfielder Emily Field (defense, 10/22), midfielder Mia Abello (offense, Oct. 1), goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy (defense, 9/10) and midfielder Suze Leemans (offense, 9/10).