Virginia Opens ACC Championship Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship will be held November 5, 6 and 8 at Kentner Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Fourth-seeded Virginia (13-3) takes on fifth-seed Syracuse (12-5) on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 12:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals in their tournament opener.
SCHEDULE
- Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m. – 4-seed Virginia vs 5-seed Syracuse
- Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. – winner vs winner 1-seed North Carolina/ 8-seed Cal
- Championship: Friday, Nov. 8, 12 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Every game throughout the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship will be televised on ACC Network with Leah Secondo and Suzanne Bush on the call. The games will also stream online on ACCNX
- Live stats are available (links posted on VirginiaSports.com)
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- Virginia finished in a three-way tie for second place in the ACC (with Duke and Boston College) but is the No. 4 seed in the tournament by virtue of tiebreaker (goal differential in conference contests)
- Virginia won its lone ACC title in 2016 at Kentner Stadium, defeating North Carolina in the final
- Virginia has advanced to the ACC final in two of the last three years
- Virginia is 15-3 all-time against Syracuse, winning the last 12 meetings
- 11 of the last 12 matches between UVA and Cuse have been decided by a one-goal differential including six that have gone into overtime, including this year’s meeting that Virginia won in a shootout
- Syracuse’s last victory against UVA was in the 2015 ACC Championship semifinals. The game went to overtime
- Virginia is the last team to defeat UNC with its 3-2 victory in Charlottesville on Oct. 20, 2023
ON THE HORIZON
- The NCAA Selection Show will stream live on NCAA.com on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 10 p.m.