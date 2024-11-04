Virginia Opens ACC Championship Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Championship will be held November 5, 6 and 8 at Kentner Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Fourth-seeded Virginia (13-3) takes on fifth-seed Syracuse (12-5) on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 12:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals in their tournament opener.

SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m. – 4-seed Virginia vs 5-seed Syracuse

Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m. – winner vs winner 1-seed North Carolina/ 8-seed Cal

Championship: Friday, Nov. 8, 12 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Every game throughout the 2024 ACC Field Hockey Championship will be televised on ACC Network with Leah Secondo and Suzanne Bush on the call. The games will also stream online on ACCNX

Live stats are available (links posted on VirginiaSports.com)

TOURNAMENT NOTES

Virginia finished in a three-way tie for second place in the ACC (with Duke and Boston College) but is the No. 4 seed in the tournament by virtue of tiebreaker (goal differential in conference contests)

Virginia won its lone ACC title in 2016 at Kentner Stadium, defeating North Carolina in the final

Virginia has advanced to the ACC final in two of the last three years

Virginia is 15-3 all-time against Syracuse, winning the last 12 meetings

11 of the last 12 matches between UVA and Cuse have been decided by a one-goal differential including six that have gone into overtime, including this year’s meeting that Virginia won in a shootout

Syracuse’s last victory against UVA was in the 2015 ACC Championship semifinals. The game went to overtime

Virginia is the last team to defeat UNC with its 3-2 victory in Charlottesville on Oct. 20, 2023

ON THE HORIZON