Cavaliers Set for Back-To-Back Matches With Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (17-6, 7-5 ACC) returns to Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday (Nov. 6) to host the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-15, 1-11 ACC) at 6 p.m. before heading to Blacksburg, Va. on Friday (Nov. 8) for a noon first serve.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia (17-6, 7-5 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (7-15, 1-11 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 6 • 6 p.m.

Location: Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Virginia (17-6, 7-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech (7-15, 1-11 ACC)

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 8 • 12 p.m.

Location: Cassell Coliseum

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEATING INFORMATION

All matches hosted at Memorial Gymnasium are free to the public.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis with the doors opening one hour before first serve.

PARKING INFORMATION

Fans planning to attend Virginia volleyball matches this season are encouraged to park in the Culbreth, Central Grounds or Emmet/Ivy parking garages utilizing the ParkMobile app.

For more information regarding hourly parking locations and payments, visit virginia.edu/parkmobile.

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 46th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 45 complete seasons, UVA is 681-767 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers have four home matches remaining this season, starting Nov. 6 against Virginia Tech.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fourth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

Virginia leads the all-time series, 41-40, over Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers took both matches from the Hokies in 2023 including a five-set thriller in the first every volleyball match held at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA kept the momentum going by sweeping the Hokies in the regular season finale.

For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.

LAST TIME OUT

Over the weekend, the Cavaliers were swept by No. 1 Pittsburgh and No. 12 SMU at Memorial Gymnasium.

A record 1,150 people filed into Memorial Gymnasium for the match against the top-ranked Panthers. The crowd was the biggest ever to watch a volleyball match in the history of Memorial Gymnasium.

HOT START

Virginia is off to its best start since 2003 when the Cavaliers won 20 of the first 25 matches of the season.

UVA is off to its best 12-match start in ACC play since starting 8-4 in 2005.

The Cavaliers’ 17 wins on the season are the most since UVA went 18-13 during the 2015 campaign.

VIRGINIA WELCOMES SEVEN NEWCOMERS IN 2024

Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2024 roster, seven of them are new to the program.

The Cavaliers’ roster features three transfers Kadynce Boothe (OH) from Tennessee, Kate Dean (MB) from Eastern Illinois and Elayna Duprey (OH) from Virginia Tech.

Virginia’s freshmen, who made up the nation’s No. 26 signing class of 2023 according to PrepDig.com, consist of Sarah Brodner (OH/RS), Zoey Dood (S), Teagan Hogan (DS/L) and Becca Wight (RS).

HOOS IN THE NATIONAL AND ACC RANKINGS

As a team, Virginia ranks top 75 nationally in opponent hitting percentage (.183/72nd), while ranking top five in the the ACC in team digs (1,250/4th), total team attacks (2,989/4th) and team kills (1,092/5th).

Abby Tadder, Milan Gomillion and Kate Dean lead the way in the individual rankings. Tadder ranks 126th nationally in total blocks with 91. Gomillion’s 348 digs on the season place her 114th nationally and her digs per set mark of 4.24 also ranks her 86th in the country. Following a stellar start to ACC play, Kate Dean ranks 43rd in the country with a .375 hitting percentage.

