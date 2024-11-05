Virginia Falls to Syracuse in ACC Quarterfinal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 4 seed Virginia field hockey team (13-4, 6-2 ACC) suffered a 1-0 loss to the No. 5 seed Syracuse (13-5, 4-4 ACC) in the opening round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday (Nov.5) at Kentner Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.



GOAL (Assist)

17:53 Syracuse — Lana Hamilton (Unassisted)



HOW IT HAPPENED

Nilou Lempers made her third start of the season in the goal recording a total of six saves. In the first quarter, Syracuse had a chance to take the lead early on a penalty stroke goal which was overturned after video review. With just three minutes in the opening quarter, Mia Abello made a key defensive save to keep the score level at 0-0.

Wasting no time in the second quarter, Syracuse’s Lana Hamilton found the back of the net for the first goal of the game. At the half, both teams had recorded a total of seven shots with Lempers recording six goals, doubling her save count this season in a single game.

In the fourth quarter, Virginia traded its goalkeeper for an extra player in the field with four minutes remaining. Unable to find the back of the net, the Cavaliers fell to the Big Orange by one goal.



NOTES

Nilou Lempers made her third start of the season in the goal

Nilou Lempers recorded six saves, doubling her 2024 season total in a single game

Syracuse’s goalkeeper, Louise Pert also recorded six saves

Virginia had a 15-7 edge in shots

Virginia earned a total of 8 corners



ON THE HORIZON

The NCAA Selection Show will stream live on NCAA.com on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 10 p.m.