Substitutes Spark 2-1 Comeback Win Over No. 21 NC State

𝙀𝙌𝙐𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙕𝙀𝙍!!!!!!!
We are all square at 1-1 in Raleigh!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/xjr3fXatQA
— Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) November 7, 2024
Highlights from Virginia's 2-1 win over No. 21 NC State 11.06.24
RALEIGH, N.C. — Second-half substitutes Triton Beauvois and David Okorie combined to score a pair of goals as the Virginia men’s soccer team came from behind to defeat No. 21 NC State by a score of 2-1 on Friday night (Nov. 6) at Dail Soccer Stadium. Ninth-seeded Virginia (9-5-3) advances to the ACC quarterfinal round for the third consecutive season after eliminating the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (9-3-5).
Goals (Assist)
36’ NC State — Healy (Donovan, Tcheuyap)
72’ Virginia — Beauvois (Wiese)
73’ Virginia — Okorie (Beauvois)
How it Happened:
- After a cagey opening 20 minutes, the Cavaliers registered a pair of scoring chances in the first half but were ultimately outshot by the Wolfpack by a margin of 6-2.
- NC State would break through in the 36th Phillip Donovan flicked a pass from the top of the penalty area on to Taig Healy who finished low at the far post giving the Wolfpack a 1-0 advantage that it would take to the halftime break.
- Five minutes past the hour mark, the Wolfpack had an opportunity to double its lead as Henrique Santos worked the ball back to Haley at the top of the box. A well-struck attempt was driven to the goal, but the strong left hand of a diving Tom Miles pushed the ball out of harm’s way.
- Entering the game at the start of the second half, it was Triton Beauvois who would pull the Cavaliers back to level terms. Paul Wiese served up a curling cross with pinpoint accuracy as Beauvois headed the ball past the goalkeeper with power for 1-1.
- Just 20 seconds later, Virginia had completely flipped the game on its head as David Okorie, another Cavalier substitute, placed a low effort inside the far post off a cross from Beauvois to give the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead.
TWO GOALS. TWENTY SECONDS. HOOS LEAD.
UVA 2, NCSU 1#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/fXN7k9LgmN
— Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) November 7, 2024
- In a frantic final two minutes of play, Miles was called upon to make another crucial save while center back Nick Dang came up with a game-saving goal-line clearance to secure the 2-1 victory and book Virginia’s place in the quarterfinals.
NICK DANG ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯🤯🤯
The Hoos are moving on!#GoHoos | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/48UjSXVsNM
— Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) November 7, 2024
With the Win:
- The Cavaliers have won seven of their last eight games
- Virginia records its first comeback win in an ACC Tournament game since a 3-1 win over Clemson in the ACC Championship Game (11/17/19)
- The Cavaliers have reached the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament for the third-consecutive season
- Virginia improves to 47-20-14 all-time in the ACC Tournament
- UVA records its second comeback victory of the season
Additional Notes:
- Triton Beauvois recorded his first goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1
- Beauvois’ last goal came in 2022, a game-winning strike to top then-No. 18 Clemson (10/15/22)
- With three points on the night (1g, 1a), Beauvois set a career-high mark
- David Okorie scored the first goal of his career which served as the game’s winning goal
- Paul Wiese notched his 25th career assist and is now tied for 7th all-time at UVA
- Wiese’s eight assists on the season leads the team and ranks second in the ACC
- Tom Miles made a season-high three saves on the night while playing the entire second half
From Head Coach George Gelnovatch:
“We decided to show them something different to start the game – obviously we weren’t counting on getting scored on. In the second half, we switched back to a more aggressive shape and probably caught them off guard and we were able to capitalize. I was impressed with the great winning spirit and contribution from guys that came off the bench like Triton, David and Tom.”
Up Next:
The Cavaliers advance to the second round of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship and will travel to top-seeded Pittsburgh on Sunday (Nov. 10) at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.